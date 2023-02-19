Yes, Night Court Actually Exists

Despite a bit of a rocky start, the Night Court revival has been renewed for a second season. Now that we have settled into the series, which looks different from the original, we are remembering what made the original so appealing. Part of the show’s appeal is baked into the setting. Night Court is set in a late-night courtroom that hears cases from New York City’s most intriguing residents. What makes the environment particularly interesting is that it exists. The evening court proceedings are based on a real court that operates in New York City.

‘Night Court’ is based on a real courtroom

While most of New York City’s criminal cases are heard during the day, in a city as large as New York, special accommodations must be made to ensure a speedy trial for those arrested within the city’s jurisdiction. That means the court doesn’t close for the day at 5 pm. Instead, at 100 Centre Street, steps away from the more distinguished architecture of the New York County Supreme Court building, court cases are heard until 1 am.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone | Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television via Getty Images

From 5 pm until 1 am, criminal cases shuffle in and out of a courtroom that is regularly filled with tourists. In fact, it’s one of the city’s hidden gems, according to many tourists who have sat in on a session. The night court doesn’t just hear a few cases a night, either.

New York Supreme Court | Mel Longhurst/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to the New York Post , New York City’s night court sees between 70 and 90 defendants every evening. The crimes committed vary wildly, from basic disorderly conduct and fair-beating arrests to more serious felony charges. Some famous faces have even stood in front of a judge in New York City’s night court over the years.

The real Night Court offerings aren’t always exciting

While New York City’s evening court is largely considered a tourist attraction , it isn’t all that different from court sessions held during the day. In fact, the entire process is the same. The only real difference is the time of day that the session starts.

A Thrillist writer sat in on a night session in 2016 and shared the interesting stories and odd characters that filtered in and out of the courtroom with readers. Those more memorable defendants, however, could have just as easily found their way into a mid-day court session. Tourists and residents who want to sit in on a session should be prepared for mostly boring legal jargon interspersed with interesting tidbits and stories. Still, the real night court has a certain mystique. It makes sense why tourists would opt to visit. It’s the same reason viewers are enamored with the proceedings on the original series and the NBC revival, too.