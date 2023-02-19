Teenager dies from 150-foot fall from cliff in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A 17-year-old male has been pronounced dead after reportedly slipping off the edge of a cliff in Hurricane while climbing with a friend on Feb. 18, according to a press release.

Hurricane Police , Hurricane Valley Fire , and Search and Rescue responded to a call near Hurricane Overlook by 600 East SR-59 around 5:30 p.m. today. Officials say a young male from LaVerkin was climbing with his friend near the cliff’s edge when he slipped and fell approximately 150 feet.

Within 15 minutes, authorities had climbed down to the 17-year-old, however, he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Hurricane Police.

The young male attended Hurricane High School . While his family has been notified, his identity has not yet been released to the public.

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” Hurricane Police said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes ava ilable.

