Open in App
Sportsnaut

Mac McClung, Damian Lillard shine on All-Star Saturday

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1NpQ_0ksQeLxU00

Mac McClung closed NBA All-Star Saturday on a high note, recording a perfect score of 50 on three of his four dunks to win the slam dunk contest in Salt Lake City.

Before McClung brought the crowd and fellow NBA players to their feet with several jaw-dropping dunks, the league opened the night with the Skills Challenge and the 3-point contest.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points in the final round of the 3-point contest to claim his first title.

Lillard edged out Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield (25 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17) to become the first Trail Blazers player to win the title.

Lillard competed in 2014 and 2019 but was eliminated in the first round both times.

“I think all the best shooters in the history of our game, most of them have one of these,” Lillard said. “I just wanted to get it done at least one time. So I’m happy I got it, now I can retire from it.”

Homecourt advantage proved to be quite helpful for Team Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, who won the Skills Challenge on their home floor at Vivint Arena.

Team Jazz beat Team Rooks and Team Antetokounmpos by scoring 300 points, including 200 in the shooting competition. The three teams competed in a relay race before moving onto the passing and shooting events.

Three 2022 lottery picks — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. — played on Team Rooks. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday replaced injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) and played with two Antetokounmpo brothers — Thanasis and Alex — on the second team.

McClung, who was signed from the G League to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers last week, won the dunk contest by a score of 100-98 over New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.

“It’s great,” McClung said. “I’m truly blessed and grateful to the NBA for giving me this opportunity. If you guys will have me, I’ll be back (next year).”

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims were eliminated after the first round.

The 6-foot-2 McClung made a statement with his first dunk, when he received a perfect 50 score. The dunk featured him hurdling over two people, grabbing the ball and tapping the ball off the glass before finishing with two hands.

On his second dunk, McClung earned a 49.8 with a two-handed 360 that gave him the highest combined first-round score.

McClung, who won an All-American high school dunk contest in 2018, has only played in two NBA games in his career.

Murphy recorded a 49.2 on his final dunk before watching McClung seal the victory with another perfect dunk.

The trophy was awarded by Julius Erving, the first dunk champion. The NBA announced earlier in the day that it would be naming its All-Star dunk contest trophy after Erving.

“It’s unmatched, unparalleled,” Erving said of the honor. “It feels really good.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Russell Westbrook Sat At The End Of The Bench And Didn't Participate In Huddles Or Bench Cheering With The Clippers, Says Skip Bayless
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly sold for $3.5 billion, third highest ever for a US sports team
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Lakers set to face Grizzlies without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James out indefinitely with foot injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Patrick Kane lands with New York Rangers in blockbuster trade
New York City, NY1 day ago
NBA roundup: Suns win in Kevin Durant’s debut
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Jayson Tatum’s big night leads Celtics past Cavs
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant drops 28 points in a quarter against the Lakers
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Zach LaVine scores 41 as Bulls sneak by Pistons
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Grizzlies end road woes by beating Rockets
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Raptors visit Wizards for key two-game series
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler (ACL) done for season
Knoxville, TN10 hours ago
Adama Sanogo puts up 26 as No. 14 UConn demolishes DePaul
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
No. 10 Gonzaga blasts Chicago St. in Drew Timme’s final home game
Spokane, WA4 hours ago
Wizards point guard Monte Morris (epidural) week-to-week
Washington, DC9 hours ago
Ja Morant accused of beating up and flashing a gun to a 17-year-old
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
No. 19 Xavier hands No. 20 Providence first home loss
Providence, RI6 hours ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Creighton scores first 19 points, beats Georgetown by 40
Omaha, NE4 hours ago
Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton receives multi-year extension
Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Winners and losers of the Jonathan Quick trade
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Oregon continues postseason push vs. lowly Cal
Corvallis, OR6 hours ago
No. 1 Houston wraps up home slate vs. Wichita State
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin agrees to 8-year, $69.6M extension
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Patrick Kane trade: Analyzing 3 winners and losers
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy