Erin Blanchfield Scores Stunning Submission Win Over Jessica Andrade

The 23-year-old 'Cold Blooded' called for title shot following win in Saturday's headliner.

LAS VEGAS—Competing in a UFC main event for the first time, Erin Blanchfield announced herself as a legitimate contender in the women's flyweight division with an incredible second-round submission win over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The bout served as the headliner of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 219 event at the UFC Apex.

The two women wasted no time engaging at the start, with Andrade pressing forward with punches and kicks, and the taller Blanchfield happily returning fire. After several back-and-forth exchanges, Blanchfield shot forward for her first takedown attempt just 45 seconds into the contest, but Andrade was up to the challenge. Known as a grappling specialist, Blanchfield would continue looking to work the fight to the floor, but Andrade's takedown defense was sound, and the contest remained on the feet.

While Andrade was clearly landing the heavier strikes, Blanchfield did have her moments in the standup game. Still, Andrade was the one dictating where the action was taking place.

Andrade continued to find a home for crisp punches to start the second, before Blanchfield was able to secure a well-timed inside trip and move immediately to side control. As Andrade tried to turn and escape back to the feet, Blanchfield was able to seamlessly slip to the back and lock on the rear-naked choke, earning a tap from her frustrated opponent at the 1:37 mark of the second frame to score the biggest win of her career.

Afterward, Blanchfield said Andrade's strikes were effective but that she remained confident she would be able to implement her game.

"She hits really hard, but I got that clinch, and I could just feel that inside trip was there, and I took it," Blanchfield said. "I definitely don't want to get hit as much next time, but yeah, it was good experience."

Blanchfield (11-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) entered the contest ranked No. 10 in the promotion's official women's flyweight rankings but will certainly move up several spots after taking out No. 3 Andrade (24-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC). With the result, she called for the winner of next month's UFC 285 title fight between reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso.

"Give me the winner of Shevechenkko vs. Grasso next," she said.

Complete UFC Fight Night 219 results include:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:37

Zac Pauga def. Jordan Wright via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamal Pogues def. Josh Parisian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)