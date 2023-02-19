Domantas Sabonis ready for his first NBA All-Star appearance with the Sacramento Kings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about making his first All-Star appearance with Sacramento, his third overall All-Star game following the trade from the Indiana Pacers last season, his teammate De’Aaron Fox making his first All-Star game, the performance from his rookie Keegan Murray in the Rising Stars competition, making the push for the playoffs and the hope that European star Sasha Vezenkov will join his team next season.

