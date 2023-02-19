Houston Roughnecks, Wade Phillips Debuts With a Commanding Win Over the Orlando Guardians

Wade Phillips and his Houston Roughnecks debuted with a over the Orlando Guardians in the XFL reboot.

HOUSTON, TX - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Wade Phillips and his Houston Roughnecks opened the season by allowing an 11-play touchdown drive by Terrell Buckley's Orlando Guardians. After the opening drive, Phillips' defense clamped down on the visitors for the remainder of the game.

Ex-NFL signal-caller Paxton Lynch connected with the Guardians wide receiver Cody Latimer for a contested pass in the endzone that went under review. The officials counted the score for Orlando, but they would miss the extra point attempt to take a first-quarter lead, 6-0.

Houston opened its season with excellent field position for the offense on the 45 of Orlando. Unfortunately, A.J. Smith's offense couldn't sustain the drive and went 3-and-out.

Later, Silvers guided the Roughnecks to their first score with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Jontre Kirklin in the opening quarter to tie the game at 6.

Houston scored 21-unanswered points in the first half to take a 21-6 halftime lead.

The main storyline of the first half was the connection between quarterback Brandon Silvers and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. The Roughnecks offense was unstoppable, especially in the second quarter.

The third quarter was scoreless until the Roughnecks would boot a field goal to take a 24-6 advantage.

Orlando made a quarterback change from Paxton Lynch to Quinten Dormady in the second half. However, Houston's defense started to bend a little as the Guardians went to a no-huddle offense and found success with short intermediate routes.

Dormady located wide receiver Andrew Jamiel for a 51-yard touchdown along the left sidelines as burned the cornerback to bring the score within 12 points. The three-point conversion attempt was incomplete and the score remained at 24-12.

The momentum was swinging to the favor of the Guardians by forcing the Roughnecks to punt. Unfortunately for Orlando, Eli Rogers muffed the punt and Houston-area product Alexander Myres would recover the football at the 13-yard line.

Cole McDonald sealed the game after faking the handoff and running the football in for the final touchdown of the game.

The Roughnecks would pick off Dormady which lead to a field where the lead expanded to 33-12 at 1:23 remaining.

An interception by Harris in the endzone ended the Guardians night.

Houston won their XFL opening 33-12 over the Orlando Guardians as the Rock observed a successful league reboot.