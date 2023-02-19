State-ranked North Mahaska too much for L-S girls

Lynnville-Sully senior Greenlee Smock (21) led the Hawks with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists during their regional semifinal loss to Class 1A No. 13 North Mahaska on Friday night. (Photo by Randy Taylor)

NEW SHARON — A tough shooting night and a sideways second half plagued the Lynnville-Sully girls’ basketball team during its Class 1A Region 8 semifinal game against No. 13 North Mahaska on Friday.

The Hawks were within five at halftime, but the Warhawks were too much in the second half during a 59-37 road loss.

“I was happy with how hard the girls fought,” L-S head girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “Our offense stopped producing in the second half partly because we stopped attacking the rim and settled for jump shots.

“Then we started to press on defense and didn’t communicate as we did in the first half.”

North Mahaska led 18-16 after one quarter and took a 27-22 lead into halftime. The Hawks were outscored 32-15 in the second half.

The Warhawks next face No. 8 Winfield-Mt. Union (21-1) in the regional final at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Williamsburg.

The Hawks (16-8) shot 23 percent from the floor in large part because they were only 3-of-20 from 3-point range. They shot 12-of-19 from the free-throw line and committed 16 turnovers.

Greenlee Smock led L-S with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

“I would like to thank Greenlee for her positive leadership this season,” Hulsing said. “She set the bar high for classes about being a great leader.”

Tatum Huyser had nine points and two rebounds, Majesta Vos chipped in six points and six boards and Kate Harthoorn added five points and three assists.

Aubree Arthur tallied three points and seven rebounds, Brooke Conover registered three points and three boards and Alaina Roberts pulled down five rebounds.

Breckyn Schilling led North Mahaska with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Regan Grewe had 17 points and six boards.

The Warhawks shot 39 percent from the floor, connected on 4-of-13 from 3 and buried 13-of-20 from the foul line. North Mahaska out-rebounded the Hawks 38-31 and committed 11 turnovers.

Lynnville-Sully junior Majesta Vos (25) defends North Mahaska's Libby Hargis in the paint during a regional semifinal game in New Sharon on Friday. The Hawks were eliminated by the 13th-ranked Warhawks, 59-37. (Photo by Randy Taylor)

Lynnville-Sully 69, Seymour 26

SULLY — A fast start, a dominant effort on the boards and balanced scoring guided the Hawks past Seymour during a 1A Region 8 quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

L-S grabbed 31 offensive rebounds, turned the ball over only nine times and had a significant advantage in bench points during a 69-26 home win.

“I was really happy with how the girls played,” Hulsing said. “Our defense was pretty good, forcing Seymour out of their offense and making it hard for them to get good looks.

“Our offense was crisp, finding the open spots in the zone and we were able to get to the rim for some easy looks.”

The Hawks led 24-9 after one and 44-16 at halftime. They had a 25-10 advantage in the second half.

Vos led the Hawks with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Arthur had 13 points, six boards and four assists.

Smock tallied nine points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals, Elise Alberts collected nine points, two rebounds and two assists, Roberts registered seven points, five boards, three assists and two steals and Harthoorn finished with eight points and four rebounds.

Conover tallied six points and 10 rebounds, Jaelynn Smith grabbed four boards, Olivia Norrish collected two rebounds and Morgan Jones swiped two steals.

The Hawks shot 36 percent from the floor, made 7-of-21 from 3 and connected on 10-of-13 from the foul line.

L-S out-rebounded Seymour 51-24, had a 23-5 advantage in bench points and a 22-0 surplus in points off turnovers. The Hawks had a 33-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Gracie Peck led Seymour with 13 points and Taylor Ruby grabbed 10 boards. The Warriors (8-14) shot 26 percent from the floor, made 1-of-5 from 3 and canned 7-of-10 from the foul line. They committed 25 turnovers.