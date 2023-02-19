Open in App
Mobile County, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Victim identified and arrest made in Semmes Mobile Home homicide: MCSO

By Jeremy Jones,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXJ1L_0ksQaxuu00

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim and a suspect in Friday night’s deadly shooting.

Deputies arrested Thomas Ernest Kimbler, 36, and he is charged with murder, accusing him of shooting and killing Matthew Ray Smith, 38.

The shooting happened at the Alexis Place Mobile Home Park on Schillinger Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say Smith and another neighbor got into an argument. Kimbler arrived with a shotgun and reportedly shot Smith once in the chest.

According to a neighbor at the scene Friday night, Smith now leaves behind a three-year-old child.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile, AL newsLocal Mobile, AL
Mobile Police investigating murder in Birdville Community
Mobile, AL19 hours ago
2 hurt, dog rescued in crash on Schillinger Rd.: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL4 hours ago
Man linked to multiple stolen cars arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Second man in custody in connection to Prichard murder case: Police
Prichard, AL14 hours ago
Person killed in crash on Celeste Road: Saraland Police
Saraland, AL12 hours ago
1 stabbed during road rage incident, woman arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL12 hours ago
MOBILE POLICE: WHEN IS A FRIEND NOT A FRIEND?-WHEN THEY SHOOT YOU!
Mobile, AL6 hours ago
Horn honking prompts road rage incident in Mobile
Mobile, AL15 hours ago
Woman stabbed in road rage incident after honking at another driver, Mobile police say
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
Burglary suspect wounded in Gulfport officer-involved shooting
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Prichard Police searching for 1 allegedly connected to February murder, 1 in custody
Prichard, AL1 day ago
Mobile Police searching for man caught on camera walking through home, looking in refrigerator
Mobile, AL9 hours ago
MPD investigating a robbery at Circle K off Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Saraland, AL14 hours ago
Suspect enters not guilty plea in connection to shooting that injured 9 juveniles
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Baldwin Co. MCU: Man in custody suffered medical distress and died at hospital
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Atmore, AL1 day ago
2-year-old dies after being left in vehicle for several hours, Atmore father charged
Atmore, AL1 day ago
Mobile police investigating after 50-year-old man found shot to death in driveway
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run on Old Shell Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Defense says Nakhla drank coffee, not alcohol, hours before deadly crash
Mobile, AL14 hours ago
Mobile Police investigate deadly crash on North University Blvd. Monday night
Mobile, AL2 days ago
MPD investigating 3 domestic violence cases from the weekend
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Baldwin Co. Corrections Center inmate dies at local hospital: Police
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
4 teenagers allegedly found with guns, drugs: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
11 men arrested in Internet Crimes Against Children Case in Escambia Co.
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Man’s death in Foley jail cell under investigation
Foley, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy