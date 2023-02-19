Victim identified and arrest made in Semmes Mobile Home homicide: MCSO

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim and a suspect in Friday night’s deadly shooting.

Deputies arrested Thomas Ernest Kimbler, 36, and he is charged with murder, accusing him of shooting and killing Matthew Ray Smith, 38.

The shooting happened at the Alexis Place Mobile Home Park on Schillinger Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say Smith and another neighbor got into an argument. Kimbler arrived with a shotgun and reportedly shot Smith once in the chest.

According to a neighbor at the scene Friday night, Smith now leaves behind a three-year-old child.

