College Baseball: #2 Tennessee Upset by GCU 4-3 in Desert Invitational

Last season, the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team lost a total of nine games all season, going 57-9 in a historic season for the program. As the preseason no. 2 team in the nation, the Vols are off to an 0-2 start. Grand Canyon handed the Vols their second loss of the season, in the second day of their season, defeating Tennessee 4-3.

Last season, the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team lost a total of nine games all season, going 57-9 in a historic season for the program. As the preseason no. 2 team in the nation, the Vols are off to an 0-2 start.

Grand Canyon handed the Vols their second loss of the season, in the second day of their season, defeating Tennessee 4-3.

GCU took an early 1-0 lead, with shortstop Jacob Wilson delivering an RBI triple in the first inning off Tennessee starter, sophomore Chase Burns. Wilson is a projected top-10 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and the son of MLB All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson.

Entering the season Wilson had a career .339 Batting Average, .400 On Base Percentage, 16 home runs and 94 RBI through 106 games. Last season, he batted .358.

Tennessee struck back in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer from junior Cal Stark, giving the Vols a 2-1 lead.

A Christian Moore RBI single extended the Vols lead to 3-1 in the top of the fifth, but the Antelopes would not be denied. GCU plated a run in each of the next three innings, taking a late 4-3 lead, and reliever Daniel Avitia would not allow a single run to score over three innings, as GCU sealed a 4-3 victory, in the MLB Desert Invitational at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

Wilson went 2-4 in the Antelopes' victory. Tennessee may be winless in its first two games, but GCU is undefeated at 2-0.

The Desert Invitational will continue Sunday, as GCU plays Michigan at Sloane Park at 5 p.m. local time, then hosts Michigan State at GCU Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Tennessee will head home from Arizona winless, with a chance to pick up its first win of the season Tuesday at home, when the team plays host to Alabama A&M at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.