Collider

'12 Monkeys' Review: Terry Gilliam's Sci-Fi Classic Is an Exploration of Insanity By Elisa Guimarães, 11 days ago

By Elisa Guimarães, 11 days ago

There are many ways to look at the future. As the 21st-century marches on, we have gotten used to picturing it as a dystopia-ridden wasteland, ...