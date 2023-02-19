Open in App
WBRE

King’s College heart screening for youth

By Paola Giangiacomo,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBoHo_0ksQWu3D00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A free health screening event for young people carried on Saturday in memory of a former King’s College student who died from sudden cardiac arrest.

12 to 19-year-olds not currently under the care of a cardiologist received a free electrocardiogram and other medical tests.

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

They also got a demonstration on doing CPR and using automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Currently, kids do not receive a routine heart screening or EKG as part of their annual physicals.

“This is a screening for children to assess for any genetic heart conditions that may or may not be picked up. We do EKG, family history, physical exam. We also teach kids CPR so they know the basics of CPR,” said Kimberly Wood a physician assistant at Geisinger.

The Peyton Walker Foundation sponsored Saturday’s event. It’s named after a 19-year-old King’s College sophomore who collapsed and died in her dorm a decade ago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three dead after five-car crash on Route 33
Stroudsburg, PA15 hours ago
Teen accused of selling fentanyl pills in Luzerne County undercover sting
Wilkes-barre, PA15 hours ago
Wanted woman charged with driving stolen car
Edwardsville, PA15 hours ago
Teen charged with DUI after crash
Bloomsburg, PA1 day ago
Luzerne County drug raid seized multiple grams of meth, fentanyl
Plymouth, PA17 hours ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Morning team celebrates ‘Reads Across America’ week
Wilkes-barre, PA7 hours ago
Nanticoke shooting victim identified, death ruled homicide
Nanticoke, PA2 days ago
Fake ‘sugar daddy’ scams victim for bank information on TikTok
Mansfield, PA11 hours ago
Congressman speaks about grant to replace fire engine
Newport, PA6 hours ago
FBI: Explosives found in luggage at airport in Allentown
Allentown, PA13 hours ago
Search warrants for Kohberger’s PA home unsealed
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Woman charged with luring man shot during drug deal in Williamsport
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Idaho victim’s sister honors slain sibling and friend with baby’s name
Moscow, ID1 day ago
NTSB: Medical plane may have broke apart before deadly Nevada crash
Stagecoach, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy