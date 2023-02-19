Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Safety top of mind for shoppers following Castleton Square Mall shooting

By Kailey Schuyler,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuNQ5_0ksQWkTB00

INDIANPOLIS – One man has been arrested for his role in the Friday shooting at Castleton Square Mall.

18-year-old Curtis Wilson was shot during the altercation. He was later arrested and is facing felony criminal recklessness charges.

This was the second shooting at the mall this year.

”There have been more shootings here lately and it is getting to where you have to be super careful,” said Allen Lebin as he was leaving AMC Theatres.

The mall Code of Conduct that can be seen by the entrance of the mall says no weapons. But right where the sign is located Wilson was shot on Friday.

”Mall security was able to provide medical attention to that individual,” said William Young with IMPD.

Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

”Whenever we have a situation of sorts where shots are being fired actively whether that be a store or a mall with the climate in this country it is kind of all hands on deck,” said Young.

In early January, a 16-year-old was killed and another was hurt in the mall’s parking lot.

”I think that is the day and age we live in, you have to be more cautious and vigilant of where you are going,” said Christopher Parchman.

Parchman was at Castleton Square Mall on Saturday. He says he forms a game plan before going to places with large crowds.

”I think you must know where the exits are,” said Parchman.

Allen Lebin was at AMC theaters. He says all the violence is too much.

”Well I probably wouldn’t come. I wouldn’t have probably come to the mall today except it is an outside entrance,” said Lebin.

”There is just no way to know when it is going to come. You just have to be careful.”

Lebin and Parchman say they think malls should enhance their security.

”They probably need to have some type of weapons detector when people walk in and they need to have more police presence,” said Lebin.

IMPD says the shooting on Friday was an isolated incident between two groups. They are still speaking to other people of interest.

There will continue to be a heavy police presence at the mall throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
1 shot, seriously injured on Indy’s south side
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
IMPD asks for help identifying Broad Ripple vandal
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Warrant search unveils stash of guns, drugs in Indy man’s home
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greenwood man accused of stalking arrested after 2-hour standoff with police
Greenwood, IN14 hours ago
IMPD brings shooting suspect into custody after standoff on west side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Kokomo police arrest 5 in connection to meth, pot bust
Kokomo, IN21 hours ago
Woman involved in torture death of Indianapolis shelter dog gets 1 year behind bars
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago
IUPD: Suspect detained on Bloomington campus after warning of armed person
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Muncie man crashes stolen car into tree during police chase
Muncie, IN13 hours ago
Indy man to serve 10 years in federal prison for a string of robberies
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy father accused of drive-by shooting at his own daughter’s birthday party that wounded 2 women
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy father is arrested after woman claims child custody feud led to deadly shooting
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
1 fatally shot, 1 critically shot on NE side of Indy
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
ISP wounds wanted suspect following crash into pond and exchange of gunfire on Indy’s south side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Two people wounded in shooting on the south side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Injured IMPD officers recovering after shooting suspect accused of ramming patrol cars
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man critically injured in hit and run on Indy’s northeast side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Noblesville PD: Gunfire breaks out in Meijer parking lot
Noblesville, IN4 days ago
Man found with trauma dies nearly week later; Homicide investigation underway
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD arrest suspect from police chase on the near east side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indianapolis man sentenced to 45 years for 2021 murder
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Bystanders rescue mother, child after truck crashes into pond in Franklin
Franklin, IN2 days ago
Trial begins for Indianapolis quadruple murder case
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Brownsburg PD: Person driving under influence caused I-74 crash
Brownsburg, IN4 days ago
IMPD: drunk driver causes 6 car crash on College Ave.
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Here’s when Lou Malnati’s will open its new Avon location
Avon, IN1 day ago
Lawrence police chase stolen car, perps crash in ditch
Lawrence, IN3 days ago
Indy man who claimed wife’s death was suicide set to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy