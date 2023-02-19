Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The News Tribune

Which South Sound wrestlers won state titles at Mat Classic XXXIV?

By Lauren Smith,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfe3a_0ksQW4g200

State wrestling returned to the Tacoma Dome this weekend for Mat Classic XXXIV.

The annual meet crowned 98 individual champions across seven classifications Saturday — including 31 wrestlers from South Sound high schools.

Ten wrestlers from six local programs won a second consecutive Mat Classic title after also taking the top spot on the podium in Tacoma last winter.

Eight schools in the area — Orting (six), South Kitsap (four), Curtis (three), Capital (two), Lincoln (two), North Thurston (two), Sumner (two) and White River (two) — had multiple individual winners.

Eight South Sound schools also took home team trophies. Orting repeated as the 2A Boys team champion, while South Kitsap (second, 4A Boys), Sumner (third, 4A Boys), Tahoma (fourth, 4A Boys), Curtis (second, 4A/3A Girls), Yelm (third, 4A/3A Girls), Graham-Kapowsin (fourth, 4A/3A Girls) and White River (second, 2A/1A/2B/1B Girls) also reached the podium.

Here are the local wrestlers who topped the bracket in their respective tournaments, with two-time champions listed in bold:

4A BOYS

Curtis Carlisle, Rogers, jr. (106 pounds)

Elias McDonald, Sumner, jr. (120)

Mitchell Neiner, South Kitsap, sr. (138)

Cody Miller, Sumner, jr. (145)

Mathias Collins, Kennedy Catholic, sr. (160)

Phillip Chobot, South Kitsap, sr. (182)

Chase Baker, Kentwood, jr. (220)

3A BOYS

Andrew Flores, Lincoln, fr. (120)

Elijah Cater, Silas, sr. (126)

Maverick McEwen, Capital, jr. (160)

Ezekiel McEwen, Capital, jr. (170)

Navarre Dixon, Lincoln, jr. (182)

Aidan Anderson, North Thurston, sr. (285)

2A BOYS

Dominic Thomas, Orting, fr. (106)

Michael Fritz, Orting, fr. (113)

A.J. Salguero, Orting, soph. (120)

Quentin Harding, Orting, soph. (126)

Bryan Dickerson, Orting, jr. (132)

Apollo Cruz, Orting, jr. (138)

Westin Triplett, Enumclaw, sr. (160)

4A/3A GIRLS

Praline Werner, Puyallup, sr. (100)

Zeta Lee, Mount Tahoma, jr. (110)

Madisyn Erickson, Yelm, jr. (120)

Sierra Wangen, Curtis, jr. (130)

Annika Lee, North Thurston, sr. (135)

Flor Parker-Borrero, Graham-Kapowsin, fr. (140)

Monica Kaiser, South Kitsap, sr. (145)

Clarissa Wangen, Curtis, jr. (155)

Ryley Nager, Curtis, fr. (170)

2A/1A/2B/1B GIRLS

Anna Dicugno, White River, sr. (125)

Nicole Poussier, White River, sr. (135)

