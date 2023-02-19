Thirty years of regional greenway efforts finally take shape

Public and private stakeholders tied to the regional greenway project are hoping a large federal grant will fund the most expensive section of trail connecting the city of Knoxville to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Blount County is in between each destination and will have the majority of greenway trails.

From the outskirts of Maryville city limits to Townsend, trails will parallel East Lamar Alexander Parkway and Scenic Tenn. 73. As it nears the city of Townsend, the road narrows from five to two lanes and bends around mountainous terrain and the Little River.

A 1.8 mile section that will navigate the scenic area and feature elevated trail will cost about $30 million — nearly half the cost of trails left to complete in the county.

Acting as the conduit for funding, the Industrial Development Board of Blount County is organizing a federal grant application to potentially receive $25 million to fund the 1.8 mile section.

Civil engineers based in Knoxville, Gresham Smith, prepared and presented a draft of the application during an IDB meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“This is the last, unfortunately most expensive piece, and we feel like this might be the only way it could ever get funded,” Maryville Public Services Director Angie Luckie said.

A representative from Gresham Smith said the deadline to submit is midnight, Feb. 28, and the U.S. Department of Transportation should notify applicants by late summer or early fall. If denied the grant this year, the representative said the program is in place for several years. They should receive feedback on why the application was denied and be able to advise it before resubmitting.

Fund RAISE-ing

Part of the RAISE Grant Program, monies will fund projects that show significant regional or local impact and improve safety or equity, promote tourism and connect the community, among other points of impact.

The application draft starts with a broad scope and narrows down to the 1.8 mile section, showing how it is one of the most important features for the overall connectivity.

Within the 1.8 mile stretch is a census designated Historically Disadvantaged Community and Area of Persistent Poverty. The application states 35% of the population of those two census tracts live within 1 mile of the projected location for the greenway.

Not only will it service households within “disadvantaged census tracts,” the application adds that completing the greenway connection will lower healthcare costs by promoting a more active community; reduce pedestrians’ or bikers’ exposure to crash risks; attract more people to use the trail system; and promote tourism and regional revenue from visitors.

Those factors influenced the benefit to cost analysis ratio of approximately 3-to-1, meaning for every dollar of funding the community will receive $3 of benefit.

Creating jobs is another benefit noted in the application. During the IDB meeting, Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said incoming companies, like Amazon and Smith & Wesson, have requested connections to the greenway.

One of the planned greenway connections linking trails along Alcoa Highway from Knoxville to Maryville is near the Amazon property known as Project Pearl, the first of three announced for Blount County.

Heading south

Alcoa Highway trails will veer at Singleton Station Road to eventually connect with an existing 20-mile network of trails between the cities of Alcoa and Maryville. The section near Amazon is one of two planned to connect the greenway.

The grant application states Knox and Blount counties together have 130 miles of paved trails and another 133 miles of unpaved trails.

Remaining sections left to complete in Blount County are split into three corridors. The third corridor, which includes the expensive 1.8-mile section will cost a total of $55 million. The remaining two corridors together will cost about $12 million.

With proper funding, the application states all connections could be complete by 2035. Grants could cover about 80% of the total cost, with state and local funds providing the remaining $13 million.

Maryville and Blount County are currently working on two greenway sections in the Brown Creek area and from Heritage High School to Melrose Station, Maryville, Luckie, who also serves on the Great Smoky Mountains Regional Greenway Council, said in an email to The Daily Times.

While she has served on the greenway council for over 10 years, it formed in the 1990s.

Their efforts took effect around 2006 when the Tennessee Department of Transportation started the regional greenway by linking trails on the north side of the Tennessee River to the south side with a pedestrian bridge.

Ellen Zavisca, who specializes in pedestrian and greenway planning with Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization, said in an email to The Daily Times that the city of Knoxville and Knox County have completed two projects to the south of the bridge since the TDOT project in 2006.

Zavisca said records show two sections of trails from the end of the bridge to UT Farm Road cost $3 million and $1.3 million, the first in the city and second in the county. Federal grants covered 80% of the cost, with each the city and county covering the remainder for the project in their jurisdiction.

As part of the ongoing construction on Alcoa Highway, Zavisca said TDOT is constructing greenway trails from the end of Knox County’s last-completed section to connect with the system in Blount County. She expects this portion to complete by 2028.