Rockets' K.J. Martin Gave An Impressive Dunk Contest Outing Despite Early Exit

Houston Rockets' K.J. Martin had a solid outing during the 2023 NBA dunk contest despite a first-round exit.

Houston Rockets' K.J. Martin did not win the 2023 NBA Dunk contest. But the third-year forward had a chance to complete a pair of impressive dunks before his night came to a premature end.

Martin recorded a 46 on his first attempt . He received assistance from teammate Jae'Sean Tate. He threw the ball off the side of the backboard, which resulted in Martin completing a windmill dunk on his third attempt.

Martin's second and final dunk led to him receiving a 47.2 . He completed a double pump dunk off the backboard alley-oop, which was assisted by his father, Kenyon Martin Sr. Martin completed the dunk with a 3-D basketball.

He finished with an overall score of 93.2.

Philadelphia 76ers' Mac McClung came away as the winner of the dunk contest. He scored a perfect 50 points in three of his four attempts on the night.

Martin became the sixth player in Rockets' history to participate in an NBA dunk contest. He joined Ralph Sampson (1984), Kenny Smith (1993), Steve Francis (2000, 2002), Chase Budinger (2012) and Jalen Green (2022).

Francis, who won Rookie of the Year honors, was runner-up to Vince Carter in 2000. Budinger finished second to Jeremy Evans in 2012.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN