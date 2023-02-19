Sent packing: RAND Forest Hill repairs force some out

Graffiti lined the walls of buildings belonging to RAND Forest Hill, an apartment complex off Montvale Road, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14. The writing expressed some tenants’ anxiety in recent days, with messages such as “WE HAVE 60 DAYS” and “Google ‘tenants union’” before maintenance workers removed them that day.

Housing anxiety spiked after tenants of one building began receiving notice this month that they have have less than 60 days to vacate their units.

RAND Property Management, which bought the complex in January for $8.96 million, said it identified serious maintenance needs during a December 2022 inspection.

RAND Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Outland told The Daily Times that the renovations referenced in the vacate notice are necessary.

“Some of these apartments have deferred maintenance. A few apartments do need more than what I would really expect people to live through,” she explained, adding that repairs needed in building four are in the second category.

State law requires that landlords give tenants renting under a month-to-month lease 30 days’ notice before terminating a lease. State law also mandates that landlords maintain their property in a “fit and habitable condition,” per the Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

“We have to abide by housing laws,” Outland said.

The COO said she couldn’t rule out a need to send further notices as the company’s information gathering process continues, but she said social media posts warning the more than 100 residents of the complex to prepare to be turned out en masse are false.

One decision the company has made is to end participating in a public housing program six tenants rely on to pay their rent. That will take effect when their current contracts expire.

Building four

One apartment unit in building four is currently vacant, but the other seven are occupied.

Hannah Lumpkin, a resident of building four, told The Daily Times that her husband, Adam, called her at work immediately after receiving a notice from RAND Monday afternoon, Feb. 13.

“Hey, we need to talk about this now. I’m panicking,” he told her. RAND emailed a notice saying that they had 60 days to leave their residence.

“On April 14, 2023, at 5 p.m., if we have not received possession of your apartment, you will go into eviction status, and you will be turned over to our legal representative,” the notice reads in part. If they intend to leave before the 60-day period ends, a 30-day notice is still required, it continues.

The Lumpkins started renting at Forest Hill around April 2022, Adam Lumpkin said. They’d initially signed a six-month lease but have been renting on a month-to-month basis since October.

Hannah Lumpkin acknowledges that her apartment has had some significant issues. Before RAND bought the building, her unit’s heat stopped working; the electricity malfunctioned. There was also water damage and a separate leak, she remembered.

After learning that the property had been purchased, Hannah Lumpkin expected a rent increase. “I didn’t expect this,” she said.

Hannah Lumpkin said they pay $800 per month for their two-bedroom apartment, shared with her young son. She and Adam began looking for housing immediately. There’d been no conversation with RAND ahead of the notice, she commented.

Both said that they were pessimistic about their chances to remain in the area.

When Logan Shaw, another resident of building four, spoke to The Daily Times at Forest Hills on Tuesday, he said he also was worried and frustrated at the thought of being forced out of his apartment. He hadn’t received a notice as of Tuesday, but had gone to different apartments throughout the complex to talk to people about what could be happening there.

With several posts on social media Monday and Tuesday suggesting that every resident at the complex could be ordered to leave, there was considerable confusion among the residents at home that day.

Shaw said that he pays $750 per month in rent, and the prospect of looking for housing in Blount County is a daunting one.

A day later, Shaw told The Daily Times that he received a notice to vacate by April 14. He’d heard nothing further from the company as of Friday.

Housing vouchers

Six Forest Hill apartments currently are occupied by people using housing choice vouchers, according to Julie Sharpe, executive director of Maryville Housing Authority.

Disabled, elderly and very-low income people can use the vouchers to secure housing from private landlords.

RAND will honor current contracts but will not continue with the voucher program after the standing agreements end, leaving those residents searching for a place to stay too.

Linda Ochoa, who’s lived at Forest Hill for years and uses housing vouchers, admitted she felt some frustration at the ownership transition. She’d had an opportunity to move Maryville Towers, an MHA property, in 2022, but had decided to stay at Forest Hill. Her housing contract is good until October, but she wouldn’t have stayed, she said, if she’d known about upcoming changes.

“There could be an influx into this community that have nowhere to go. There’s just nowhere to go,” she said.

Multiple RAND properties

“We’re not trying to disturb the community,” Outland said, but she acknowledged that as the company evaluates maintenance needs more extensive repairs could require tenants to vacate their apartments.

“We are very happy to help,” she said. “We have resources to provide renters, and we do have units available right now.”

Outland noted that RAND owns an apartment complex just north of Forest Hill, Park Place South, but said she was unsure of any vacancies there during a phone interview. No openings at either Forest Hill or Park Place South were posted to RAND’s website Friday.

RAND also owns nine other rental properties in Blount County.

Outland said she couldn’t provide a number or range for rents at Forest Hill after renovations are complete, given the number of unknown factors at play. “We have not compiled that information yet,” she said, but she expected to know more about pricing as tenants leave their apartments and renovations begin.

“We don’t really know what these units are going to look like after the renovations are complete,” she said. Those renovations could be pricey, depending on what’s required. Multiple vendors will be used for the renovations, complicating the estimate further.

She continued, “We don’t really know what these units are going to look like. We have to ask, ‘What is the value going to be?’”