Maryville College names Ja'Wanda Grant next vice president and dean of students

Staff Reports

Maryville College has chosen Ja’Wanda Grant to become the next vice president and dean of students, beginning April 13

Grant currently is manager of educational and pathway programs at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and previously served as ORNL’s lead for university and student affairs.

She will succeed Melanie Tucker, who took the position in March 2017 and will leave March 8 for a position at a university out of state. Sara Quatrocky, the college’s athletic director, will serve as interim vice president and dean of students until April 12.

As VP and dean of students at the private liberal arts college, Grant will be a member of the college’s cabinet and provide leadership for the student affairs division, which includes several areas that focus on campus life outside the classroom, ranging from student housing to community engagement.

In a memo distributed to the campus community last week, Maryville College President Bryan Coker said he and others had become acquainted with Grant through recent collaborations with ORNL.

“Dr. Grant brings a multitude of higher education experiences to the VP/dean of students role, including posts at Vassar College, Xavier University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL),” Coker wrote. “The bulk of her experience has taken place in the nexus between student affairs and academic affairs, focused on student academic success and high-impact experiences, such as undergraduate research.

“I believe her background and experiences will enable her to bring an innovative approach to the position, as well as promote a unified student experience across the college,” he added. “I am asking Dr. Grant to focus intensely upon relationships and collaboration across campus; so, I know all of you will look forward to getting to know — and working with — her.”

Coker’s memo explained that because the vacancy was filled without the traditional approach of a formal search process and committee, Grant’s initial appointment is for 14 months. Then he and Grant will evaluate the appointment, which could ultimately become permanent.

Asked by The Daily Times why she was hired this way, Coker responded in writing that the position is incredibly important and the “expedited hiring process allows us to introduce Dr. Grant prior to the conclusion of the academic year and provides her with time to prepare for the next year. We also had the good fortunate of having worked and collaborated with Dr. Grant over the past year, in her role at ORNL. Further, Dr. Grant did interview with the president’s cabinet and with leaders in the division of student affairs prior to this appointment.”

Coker also confirmed that Grant will be the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the college, which traces its roots to 1819. “This past year also brought the appointment of two other persons of color in assistant dean roles at the college,” he added.

Grant earned a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi. Additionally, she was a postdoctoral fellow at New York University School of Environmental Medicine and has served in various roles in the Higher Education Resource Services Leadership Institute for Women.

A native of South Carolina, Grant and her sister co-founded Celebrate Sisters Foundation, a nonprofit that provides mentorship and college scholarships to young women in the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.