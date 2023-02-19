Judge rules Louisville zoning variance will stay

Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan ruled against a couple suing the Town of Louisville in a hearing Friday morning, Feb. 17.

Frank and Tina Reed were seeking to overturn a zoning variance granted to the owner of a plot of land near their home on Little Dug Gap Road.

The Reeds filed suit July 5, 2022, after the Louisville Board of Zoning Appeals allowed William Mattison of Louisville, a variance to build a hobby repair shop for cars and boats on his land. The suit claims Mattison’s planned use is illegal under local zoning ordinance and names him, Louisville and the Louisville BZA as defendants.

It also says the Reeds would be “negatively affected by the visual clutter of the new structure.”

Richard Graves represented the Reeds in court Friday. The legal code, he said, allows zoning authorities to give variances when it would cause the property owner loss not to have one. Mattison’s planned use for a hobby, he said, meant lacking a variance was more of an inconvenience.

“We see case after case where zoning variances are overturned because property owners failed to show property characteristics that constitute actual hardship as opposed to mere inconvenience,” he said.

Brian Bibb argued on behalf of Louisville that the BZA had acted within the scope of its authority. Mattison, he said, had asked the board for a variance from the height restrictions placed on his property. Ordinance for the property prohibits outbuildings larger than 14 feet in height unless they are multiple stories tall, and he said Mattison told the BZA he needed a taller structure to be able to fit certain vehicles inside.

“Ultimately, this is a dispute between the property owners,” he said.

Mattison’s lawyer, Wayne Kline, expressed that he felt the case was becoming a matter of semantics. He called the wording of the height restrictions “ambiguous” and later added that the BZA had approved a similar variance just a few weeks before approving Mattison’s request.

Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan said he had a responsibility to act with respect toward the rulings of the BZA. Louisville, he said, had given the board more authority than normally allotted by Tennessee Law.

He also raised questions about the structural safety of any future garage if it was not sufficiently tall enough to accommodate a door for vehicles.

“The board was acting within its authority and all of the deferential standards therefore apply,” he said. “The Board of Zoning Appeals have a reasonable basis for this decision and accordingly I’m going to uphold the decision of the list or board of zoning appeals.”

In an interview after the hearing, Tina Reed said she and Frank respect Judge Duggan’s decision. She said the two are going to explore what other options are available to them. They will have 30 days to file an appeal on Duggan’s decision.