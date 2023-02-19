BCSO investigating shooting death in Louisville

Staff Reports

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Feb. 17 that it is investigating the shooting death of 22-year-old Thomas Delaney at his residence in Louisville. No charges had been filed at the time of release.

According to a release, BCSO deputies and Alcoa Police officers responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 to a report of a shooting at a home on Scenic Hill Drive, Louisville. Deputies spoke to James Delaney, 67, who told them that he had shot his son, Thomas, after he pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him. Both individuals lived at the residence.

BCSO said deputies and officers conducted lifesaving measures on Thomas before medics with American Medical Response transported him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He died a short time later.

BCSO’s investigation is ongoing.