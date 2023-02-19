Four GHS Wrestlers Win Sectional, 11 Local Boys Qualify For State

ELIZABETHTON — Morgan Lowery didn’t have to watch from the bench this season.

The only looking on he did Saturday came from his view at the top of the podium. To cap his senior wrestling season, Lowery joined Greeneville’s defending state champions Hunter Mason, Colin Dupill and Carson Dupill in winning TSSAA Class A Section 1 championships in their respective weight classes at T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

The region and sectional titles are a first for Lowery, who injured his elbow around Christmas his junior year. But he hasn’t looked back since getting acclimated to wrestling again.

After pinning his first two opponents Saturday, Lowery (31-1) won his 195-pound sectional title by scoring the fall against Gibbs’ Cameron Norman in 1:01.

“He’s been a great team leader, worked really really hard,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “The days he’s not been able to go physically, he’s been like another coach in the wrestling room. The kids like him, and he’s been supportive of our girls program too.”

Mason (34-5), a three-time reigning TSSAA state champion, didn’t encounter much resistance either at 145 pounds. He scored a fall against his first opponent in 37 seconds before winning his semifinal and championship by tech fall, defeating Halls’ Trevor Sexton 23-4 in 2:28.

Colin Dupill (41-6) likewise will have a shot to win his fourth state championship, and second since relocating from Virginia. He needed 48 seconds and 1:35 to pin his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents before defeating Halls’ Barrett Whaley by tech fall (16-1) in 2:45 — claiming the 152-pound sectional crown.

His younger brother Carson Dupill (43-5) won a Section 1 title at 120 pounds, needing a combined 1:47 to win his three matches Saturday. He scored the fall on Elizabethton’s Gabe Miller in just 31 seconds.

“The first step was to come up here and win sectionals, and that way you’ll be a protected wrestler at the state tournament because you won’t see another sectional champion until you get to the semifinals,” Shelton noted.

No need to protect those four if they can wrestle at state like they did Saturday.

West Greene’s Roger Marshall (24-7) reached the 220-pound championship match and finished runner-up. After an injury default win in the quarterfinal round, Marshall took a tough 10-8 decision over Gibbs’ Luke Tidwell to reach the finals, where he fell to Halls’ Bull Goodman.

WHO ELSE QUALIFIED?

Greeneville senior Christian Feltner took third at 285 pounds, scoring his quarterfinal fall in just 22 seconds. He then pinned his last two opponents in the consolation bracket, culminating with a 1:44 pin against David Crockett’s Brayden Vance.

“When you do things the right way, you don’t spend a lot of time out there,” Greeneville assistant coach Atlas Fagundes said. “He’s a guy who came to us late. Big football guy, done everything we asked him to do. And he’s getting rewarded for his hard work and diligence.”

Greeneville's Gabe Oakley won by tech fall 17-0 against West Greene's Drew Pursley to reach the consolation final, where he pinned Tennessee High’s Aidan Smith in 2:25 to finish third in 106.

Hunter Gregg represented West Greene at third place in 170, pinning his quarterfinal and consolation semifinal opponents before taking an 8-2 decision over Halls’ Gabe Freeman in the third-place match.

Josue Castillo reached the 126-pound semifinals and finished fourth, pinning Gibbs’ Tyler Constantino in 2:38 to reach the consolation final.

Angus Herrell placed fourth at 160 pounds, pinning his quarterfinal opponent before taking a 2-1 decision over Tennessee High’s Aiden Fennell in the consolation semifinals.

West Greene’s Jeffery Hawk won two matches in the 138-pound consolation bracket before finishing fourth, scoring a fall in 28 seconds and then winning by medical forfeit.

"One of the reasons our kids came out here and did so well is because Atlas Fagundes and Sid Mason have done a great job as a coaching staff getting them ready to wrestle," Shelton said. "A lot of credit goes to their excellent coaching."

UP NEXT

The TSSAA individual state championships take place Thursday through Saturday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park in Franklin.