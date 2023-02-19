Champions crowned at State Wrestling

DES MOINES – The state wrestling tournament came to an end Saturday night with 42 champs crowned.

Locally:

120- Koufax Christensen- Waukee Northwest

132- Carter Freeman- Waukee Northwest

132- Kale Petersen- Greene County

138- McKinley Robbins- Greene County

152- Jacob Helgeson- Johnston

195- Dreshaun Ross- Fort Dodge

195- Gabe Christensen- Ballard

285- Maddux Borcherding-Johnson- Norwalk

Waverly Shell-Rock won its 4th team title in the last 5 years in Class 3A. Osage won Class 2A, Don Bosco Class 1A.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.