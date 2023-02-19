Champions crowned at State Wrestling

DES MOINES – The state wrestling tournament came to an end Saturday night with 42 champs crowned.
Locally:
120- Koufax Christensen- Waukee Northwest
132- Carter Freeman- Waukee Northwest
132- Kale Petersen- Greene County
138- McKinley Robbins- Greene County
152- Jacob Helgeson- Johnston
195- Dreshaun Ross- Fort Dodge
195- Gabe Christensen- Ballard
285- Maddux Borcherding-Johnson- Norwalk
Waverly Shell-Rock won its 4th team title in the last 5 years in Class 3A. Osage won Class 2A, Don Bosco Class 1A. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0