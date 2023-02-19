Pickett scores 32, Penn St. extends Minnesota's skid, 76-69

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Camren Wynter added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five assists and Penn State beat Minnesota 76-69 Saturday night to extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to nine games.

Pickett made 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line with just two turnovers. Andrew Funk added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten).

Dawson Garcia scored seven points in a 13-1 run to open the second half that culminated when Pharrel Payne scored inside to give Minnesota a 48-46 lead with 13:56 to play. Pickett hit a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes later and then sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a dunk by Lundy, who then followed his own missed 3-point shot for a putback to cap a string of 11 consecutive points and give Penn State a nine-point lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Golden Gophers trailed the rest of the way.

Dawson Garcia returned from a five-game absence and led Minnesota (7-17, 1-13) with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. The 6-foot-11 transfer from North Carolina hadn’t played since he suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in a loss at Michigan on Jan. 22.

Payne, a 6-9 freshman, scored all his career-best 18 points in the second half, grabbed 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and had a season-high six assists for the Golden Gophers.

Penn State hits the road to play Thursday at Ohio State

Minnesota plays the first of three consecutive road games Monday at Illinois

