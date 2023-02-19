Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Pickett scores 32, Penn St. extends Minnesota's skid, 76-69

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QC6t_0ksQUBqI00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Camren Wynter added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five assists and Penn State beat Minnesota 76-69 Saturday night to extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to nine games.

Pickett made 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line with just two turnovers. Andrew Funk added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten).

Dawson Garcia scored seven points in a 13-1 run to open the second half that culminated when Pharrel Payne scored inside to give Minnesota a 48-46 lead with 13:56 to play. Pickett hit a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes later and then sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a dunk by Lundy, who then followed his own missed 3-point shot for a putback to cap a string of 11 consecutive points and give Penn State a nine-point lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Golden Gophers trailed the rest of the way.

Dawson Garcia returned from a five-game absence and led Minnesota (7-17, 1-13) with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. The 6-foot-11 transfer from North Carolina hadn’t played since he suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in a loss at Michigan on Jan. 22.

Payne, a 6-9 freshman, scored all his career-best 18 points in the second half, grabbed 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and had a season-high six assists for the Golden Gophers.

Penn State hits the road to play Thursday at Ohio State

Minnesota plays the first of three consecutive road games Monday at Illinois

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McNeese secures 80-73 win over New Orleans
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
Minor leads SIU-Edwardsville past S. Indiana in OVC opener
Evansville, IN2 hours ago
Sam Houston secures 64-59 OT win against SFA
Huntsville, TX3 hours ago
Ashworth’s 27 lead Utah State past UNLV 91-66
Logan, UT1 hour ago
Alexander has 25, Creighton rolls over Georgetown 99-59
Omaha, NE4 hours ago
UCLA edges Arizona State in OT in Pac-12 tourney opener
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Jones scores 20 to lead Nicholls over Lamar 64-60
Thibodaux, LA4 hours ago
Saint Francis (PA) defeats CCSU in NEC Tournament quarters
New Britain, CT4 hours ago
Utah Tech defeats Seattle U 93-56
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Hodge, Gholston rally Missouri to 81-76 victory over LSU
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Southeast Louisiana cruises past Houston Christian 80-64
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Maxey scores 27, 76ers roll past Heat 119-96 without Embiid
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Timme scores 17 in potential home finale for No. 10 Gonzaga
Spokane, WA3 hours ago
Washington State women rally past Cal in Pac-12 Tournament
Pullman, WA3 hours ago
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edges Texas A&M-Commerce 93-88
Commerce, TX2 hours ago
No. 22 TCU wins 75-73 to deny No. 9 Texas a B12 title shot
Fort Worth, TX3 hours ago
Bucks rout Magic 139-117, extend winning streak to 16 games
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
No. 14 UConn routs DePaul 88-59 in Huskies’ final home game
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
No. 2 Alabama rallies from 17 down to top rival Auburn in OT
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Iowa State dismisses Grill for failing to meet expectations
Ames, IA9 hours ago
USC, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Iowa in new San Diego tourney
San Diego, CA1 day ago
LaVine scores 41, Bulls top Pistons 117-115 after TO blunder
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Rice sparks Boise State past No. 18 San Diego State, 66-60
Boise, ID1 day ago
Tatum scores 41 to help Celtics outlast Cavaliers 117-113
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Ingram has 40 points, Pelicans beat Trail Blazers 121-110
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Heiskanen ends drought, Seguin nets 2 as Stars top Coyotes
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
UCLA hires D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ball fractures ankle in Hornets’ 117-106 win over Pistons
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy