Jimerson's 28 help Saint Louis down Duquesne 90-85

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 28 points in Saint Louis’ 90-85 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Jimerson also added five rebounds for the Billikens (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Francis Okoro finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Pickett scored 15 points.

The Dukes (18-9, 8-6) were led by Dae Dae Grant, who posted 22 points and four assists. Joe Reece added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Duquesne. Jimmy Clark III finished with 12 points.

Jimerson scored 10 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 41-39. Jimerson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Saint Louis to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.