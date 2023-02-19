Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

G-leaguer steals the show at NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By Mike Santa Barbara,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQeh6_0ksQS5Pv00
Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All-Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Four days removed from signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Mac McClung is an NBA slam dunk champion.

Entering as the first G League player to participate in the competition, McClung stole the show in Utah up against Kenyon Martin Jr., Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims. After breezing through the first round, McClung knocked off Murphy in the finals, sealing it with a ridiculous 540 reverse jam for a perfect score.

Earlier this week, McClung boasted to The Athletic's Shams Charania that he planned to do two dunks that "have never been done" in the dunk contest. McClung wasn't kidding, as he busted out several dunks that had the crowd on their feet at Vivint Arena.

"I'm truly blessed and grateful for the NBA giving me this opportunity," McClung said. "I think the biggest thing is manifestation, I don't get surprised by these things, but I'm very appreciative."

After McClung's outrageous performance, the great Magic Johnson proclaimed that McClung had "personally" saved the dunk contest. McClung's big night above the rim might have motivated other stars like Steph Curry to enter the competition next season.

Many have wondered whether McClung will be back next year to defend his title. When asked, McClung said, "If you guys will have me, I'll be back."

McClung took the road less traveled to gain NBA stardom, but now the sky seems to be the limit for the undrafted 6-foot-2 guard.

Over the three seasons, McClung has bounced around from team to team in the G-League, suiting up for only two NBA games while spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and now the Sixers.

In 18 games with the G-League Delaware Blue Coats, McClung is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 57% from the field.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
76ers' P.J. Tucker shares brutally honest opinion on team's leaky defense
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Sixers president shares interesting comments on James Harden's future in Philly
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jeff Van Gundy: NBA All-Star Game should be 'abolished like the Pro Bowl'
Boston, MA4 days ago
Austin Reaves Reveals Mavericks’ Josh Green Said Something ‘I Didn’t Really Like’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Two surprising suitors emerge for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Chiefs WR recruiting former Packers teammate to join him in Kansas City
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Bucks fans should be worried about potential new owners
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Chiefs have best odds to sign ex-Pro Bowler to backup Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Falcons release former No. 2 overall pick
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen hilariously explains feelings on Kevin Love departure
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Insane photo of Nikola Jokic prompts speculation of how defenders treat him
Denver, CO2 days ago
Steelers Outlook on First Pick
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
3 Backup Quarterback options the Chiefs should consider in 2023
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Devin Booker scoffs at calling Suns a 'super team'
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
CBS Sports: “Whispers that Fields didn’t want Snyder hired in the first place”
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Mac McClung drawing eyes, and ticket sales for 76ers' G-League affiliate
Wilmington, DE7 days ago
John Wall Possible Buyout Signing For Phoenix Suns
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Nerlens Noel Receives Contract Buyout; Possible Landing Spots
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Russell Wilson responds to reports he wanted Pete Carroll fired
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Watch: Anthony Davis has interesting response to questions about Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Pacers' Myles Turner accomplished a first for NBA centers Thursday night
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Raiders HC makes interesting comments on Bryce Young's height
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Insider says Packers could cut ties with disappointing rookie
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Knicks recall Miles McBride, Trevor Keels from G League after losing to Mac McLung-led Blue Coats
New York City, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy