G-leaguer steals the show at NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All-Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Four days removed from signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Mac McClung is an NBA slam dunk champion.

Entering as the first G League player to participate in the competition, McClung stole the show in Utah up against Kenyon Martin Jr., Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims. After breezing through the first round, McClung knocked off Murphy in the finals, sealing it with a ridiculous 540 reverse jam for a perfect score.

Earlier this week, McClung boasted to The Athletic's Shams Charania that he planned to do two dunks that "have never been done" in the dunk contest. McClung wasn't kidding, as he busted out several dunks that had the crowd on their feet at Vivint Arena.

"I'm truly blessed and grateful for the NBA giving me this opportunity," McClung said. "I think the biggest thing is manifestation, I don't get surprised by these things, but I'm very appreciative."

After McClung's outrageous performance, the great Magic Johnson proclaimed that McClung had "personally" saved the dunk contest. McClung's big night above the rim might have motivated other stars like Steph Curry to enter the competition next season.

Many have wondered whether McClung will be back next year to defend his title. When asked, McClung said, "If you guys will have me, I'll be back."

McClung took the road less traveled to gain NBA stardom, but now the sky seems to be the limit for the undrafted 6-foot-2 guard.

Over the three seasons, McClung has bounced around from team to team in the G-League, suiting up for only two NBA games while spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and now the Sixers.

In 18 games with the G-League Delaware Blue Coats, McClung is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 57% from the field.