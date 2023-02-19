Open in App
Fairfield, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Fairfield Boys Hockey Team honor former goalie, retire jersey

By Jayne Chacko,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkhat_0ksQRwi200

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fairfield Boys Hockey team honored the life of Charlie Capalbo Saturday night. Before the game, they retired his jersey, No. 30.

Capalbo passed away in April last year after a long battle with cancer.

“He was all of the things people know him as, courageous, a fighter,” said Peyton Siegel, Capalbo’s girlfriend. “So kind and charming, and he was so funny and so much fun to be around.”

To honor his memory, Capalbo’s jersey was framed to be displayed on the wall. The former high school hockey star and his brother, Will, wore No. 30 on the ice.

“They both showed amazing grace throughout almost 6 years with whatever we had to get through,” said Anthony, Capalbo’s dad.

A special portrait of Capalbo was also revealed. It was painted by Norwalk-based artist Five Fingaz. He said Charlie’s story moved him and so he dedicated the painting to the family.

Will, Capalbo’s brother, said his presence will always be felt in the rink.

“Charlie’s always going to be able to catch a game or catch kids walking around, coming in and out of hockey,” he said.

The support from Capalbo’s friends, family and community has been overwhelming over the years. His parents are proud of the legacy he has left.“It’s not just our friends, or the hockey community,” said Jenny, Capalbo’s mom. “It’s the entire town saying that they loved him. He meant something.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fairfield, CT newsLocal Fairfield, CT
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closes portion of Rt. 40 in North Haven
North Haven, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilbur Cross Athletic Complex groundbreaking underway
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Bloomfield police follow footprints in snow to shooting suspect
Bloomfield, CT1 day ago
Ellington man sentenced for hitting and killing South Windsor police officer, evading scene: DCJ
South Windsor, CT5 days ago
Police: 30-person brawl breaks out at TGI Friday’s in Orange
Orange, CT5 days ago
Shooting in Hartford leaves one in critical condition
Hartford, CT3 days ago
News 8 Exclusive: Victims of former Waterbury mayor open up about what they’ve endured
Waterbury, CT10 hours ago
Massachusetts officer shoots, kills Hartford man during pursuit
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Guns and narcotics found in Waterbury home
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
Man hit by car, dies while walking on I-91 South in New Haven
New Haven, CT3 days ago
University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward announces retirement
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
25-year-old found dead in West Rock Ridge State Park after police get call about fall
Hamden, CT5 days ago
CT Transit bus driver injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT20 hours ago
Manchester honors music teacher who saved man from burning van
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Owner of Queen’s Delight Cafe shows you how to make shrimp and grits right at home
Bridgeport, CT5 days ago
New Haven braces for biggest snowfall of season
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Ski Sundown Hosts the Vertical Challenge
New Hartford, CT3 days ago
CEO of Bears Barbeque BBQ in Hartford travels to Turkey to feed earthquake victims
Hartford, CT5 hours ago
CCSU student found unresponsive in dorm, pronounced dead at hospital
New Britain, CT3 days ago
Multiple shots fired near Lawrence Street and Whitney Avenue in New Haven
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Man who trafficked guns in New Haven sentenced to 8 years in prison
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Hartford man will serve 9 years, pay $125K in restitution for string of armed AT&T robberies
Hartford, CT7 hours ago
This Week in Connecticut History: 1975 mattress factory arson rocks Shelton
Shelton, CT2 days ago
Connecticut may lower blood-alcohol limit to prevent drunk driving crashes
Hartford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy