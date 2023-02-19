Ashworth scores 20 as Utah State knocks off Nevada 75-66

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 20 points and Utah State beat Nevada 75-66 on Saturday night.

Ashworth added six assists for the Aggies (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Max Shulga finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Akin scored 12.

The Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-4) were led by Will Baker 25 points and six rebounds. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and six assists. Darrion Williams pitched in with nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State trailed 47-32 at halftime, but the Aggies used a 10-0 run in the second half to grab momentum on their way to the victory.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Utah State visits Wyoming and Nevada hosts San Jose State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.