Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Sports

Cardinals hiring ex-Eagles assistant Nick Rallis as new DC, now youngest NFL coordinator at age 29, per report

By Bryan DeArdo,

11 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles are losing another member of their coaching staff to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, who recently named former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
76ers' Joel Embiid: Late addition to injury report
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chiefs to give Patrick Mahomes new contract extension? GM Brett Veach says team open to readjusting deal
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Tom Brady to unretire again? Bucs GM Jason Licht doubts it, says maybe we'll leave 'a flashlight' on this year
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Steelers GM Omar Kahn reveals team's future plans for Mitch Trubisky, Alex Highsmith from NFL combine
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Cowboys' Stephen Jones addresses Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard's futures with Dallas entering NFL offseason
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Former NFL groundskeeper says Super Bowl 57 field was overwatered, had a 'rotten smell,' began to decay
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Leonard Fournette landing spots: Buccaneers parting ways with RB after veteran requested to be released
Tampa, FL1 day ago
49ers GM John Lynch says he contacted Tom Brady, as San Francisco may add QB help for 2023
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Alabama hires former Texas, Louisville coach Charlie Strong as defensive analyst, per report
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears trade No. 1, four QBs go top 10 in pre-combine joint mock
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2023 NFL free agency: Bills' Jordan Poyer wants to play in a state 'that doesn't take half my money'
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Former Steelers GM, two-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Colbert still helping former team in retirement
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Joe Burrow contract talks: Bengals GM says conversations with Pro Bowl QB about extension still ongoing
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions snag Anthony Richardson early in first round; Colts trade up to No. 1
Detroit, MI1 day ago
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds at No. 5 despite loss, UCLA drops in coaches poll after 2-0 week
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks have a Trae Young problem. Quin Snyder is there to fix it. One way, or the other.
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rangers acquire Patrick Kane in blockbuster trade with Blackhawks, per reports
New York City, NY1 day ago
Dan Campbell says Lions feel they can win with Jared Goff, but haven't ruled out adding quarterback
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Undergoes wrist surgery
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Fine after collision
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Reds' Ian Gibaut: Six batters, six strikeouts
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy