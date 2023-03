New Sewickley Township police are investigating reports of a suspicious man wandering around homes.

Officers say the reports were made on Friday night. They say the man was seen walking around homes in Knobvue Estates.

People are reminded to lock their homes and cars.

Anyone who notices anything unusual is asked to call 911.

