'Ha'way man, I'm sorry Sunderland' - Will Ferrell apologises for awful QPR prediction

The fun yet bizarre exchanges between Sunderland and Will Ferrell have continued.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell has apologised to Sunderland for his 'tears of sorrow' prediction before the recent win at QPR.

The Elf and Spirited actor was in the crowd to watch Sunderland beat QPR at Loftus Road last week and posted a pre-match video that went viral.

His prediction of impending Sunderland misery proved to be wildly inaccurate, though, with the Black Cats powering to a 3-0 win.

In typically lovably style, though, Ferrell has addressed the video on social media, simply tweeting: 'Ha'way man, sorry Sunderland' whilst tagging in the club.

It was in response to the official Sunderland account poking fun back at Ferrell, by posting his original video, the goals, and a famous scene from Anchorman in which Ferrell's Ron Burgundy character said: 'Boy, that really escalated quickly.'

"Sunderland, ooh the tears of sorrow your gonna experience tonight, dripping down your face into your mouth, drowning you in sorrow, I can only imagine," Ferrell said in his video before the QPR game.

Ferrell has been popping up a lot at UK football grounds recently, with him saying hit is a long-planned tip to watch the sport his loves.

He is a keen football fan, with him part owning MLS side Los Angeles FC.

