Pepperell man facing charges after allegedly leading NH State Police on car chase

A Pepperell man is facing charges after allegedly leading New Hampshire state troopers on a car chase early Saturday morning.

Mark Descoteaux, 33, is facing a slew of charges including reckless operation, driving intoxicated and disobeying an officer.

State troopers first responded to a home in Marlborough at 1:13 am after receiving a report of a disturbance at the home.

It was reported the man was intoxicated and caused over $1,500 worth of property damage before police arrived.

Just over an hour later, a New Hampshire state trooper spotted the suspected vehicle in Peterborough. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but Descoteaux allegedly fled.

Members of the Peterborough police were able to successfully deploy stop sticks and deflate the vehicle’s tires.

Despite the flat tires, Descoteaux continued to flee into Temple and only stopped after coming to a dead end, according to State Police.

Descoteaux is facing charges of criminal mischief, breach of bail, disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, operating after suspension and possession of controlled drugs.

Descoteaux was previously released on personal recognizance bail for the driving offenses and is scheduled to appear in Jaffrey District court on February 28, 2023.

Descoteaux was held without bail for criminal mischief and is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court on February 21, 2023.

