Richmond men’s basketball coach to undergo heart surgery and miss remainder of season

University of Richmond men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney will have surgery next week to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Mooney and the athletic department announced Friday.

>>RELATED: Hot shooting key for Dayton Flyers in home win over Richmond

He will undergo the procedure at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia

Assistant Coach Peter Thomas will serve as interim head coach during Mooney’s recovery period, which will last about four to eight weeks.

“I want to thank Richmond Athletics leadership, my coaching staff, and our players for doing everything they can to make a difficult situation a little bit easier,” said Mooney. “I’m grateful to have a tremendous medical team to rely on, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to fully focus on my health for the next few weeks.”

He has served as the head coach at Richmond for the past 18 seasons, compiling a school-record 325 wins.

Mooney has led them to two Atlantic 10 Championships, 2011 and 2022.



