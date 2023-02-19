Toranzo Wins District 9 Heavyweight Championship; Nutley, With 10 Place-Winners Finishes Second In Team Race

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by 10 place-winners and one individual champion in undefeated heavyweight Brandon Toranzo, the Nutley High wrestling team finished second among 10 competing schools at the NJSIAA District 9 Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nutley.

Nutley totaled 140 points, 19.5 points ahead of third place Bloomfield. Delbarton, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, won 13 weight classes and finished with 351.5 points.

Toranzo, a junior, improved to 39-0 with a 12-5 victory over Connor Martin of Delbarton in the heavyweight final.

The other finalists for the Raiders included senior Franco Graffeo, who was second at 126 pounds, and senior William Jennings, who was second at 175. Graffeo dropped a 23-7 technical fall in 5:25 to Delbarton's Chase Quenault and Jennings suffered a 40-second pin fall loss to Simon Ruiz of Delbarton.

Nutley's other place-winners were Christopher Cifelli (third at 106 pounds), Patrick Chell (third at 113), Jacob Harlow (third at 120), Matthew Nocerino (fourth at 132), Clayden Leybovich (fourth at 138), Sean Vilchez (fourth at 165) and Ammar Mahmoud (fourth at 190).

The top three place-winners at each weight class at each of 32 districts across the state advance to one of eight regional tournaments on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25.

The Nutley contingent will be at Region 3 in West Orange along with wrestlers from Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Cliffside Park/Ridgefield, Delbarton, Hoboken, Kearny, Orange and Union City.

From there, the top four place-winners at each weight class at each region then advance to the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantoc City from March 2-4.

Nutley, under the direction of head coach Mike DiPiano, fashioned an 18-6 record in its dual meet season.

After an 0-3 start, the Raiders reeled off 11 straight victories before dropping consecutive decisions to North Bergen and Bloomfield in early February. Nutley then won six of its final seven matches.

The Raiders captured the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division championship with a 5-1 record. Glen Ridge was 4-1 but had bowed to Nutley, 34-33, on Jan. 4 in Glen Ridge.

Nutley clinched that one-point victory when Jacob Harlow earned an 8-2 victory over Nico Frazier in the final bout of the match at 126 pounds.



