Hawaii softball splits at UNLV Desert Classic

By Christian Shimabuku,

11 days ago
The University of Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader at the UNLV Desert Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

After sweeping their two games via mercy rule on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine began their Saturday with a bang with yet another mercy rule victory, routing Cal State Bakersfield 14-6 in six innings. The Rainbow Wahine had 12 hits as a team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In its second game of the day, Hawaii was edged 5-4 by UNLV.

The ‘Bows are 5-4 after Saturday’s action.

Hawaii closes out the UNLV Desert Classic on Sunday against Montana at 7:30 a.m. HST.

