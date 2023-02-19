Open in App
Round Lake Beach, IL
8-year-old among 2 hurt in Round Lake Beach after report of shots fired, police say

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0ksQMccl00 An 8-year-old is among two wounded in Round Lake Beach Saturday, according to police.

Round Lake Beach police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 p.m. in the 500-block of Meadow Green Lane.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old and an 8-year-old had been wounded. However, officials say it is too early to determine if they were hit by an actual round of ammunition or if the bullet ricocheted off something else and hit them.

The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they are investigating.
