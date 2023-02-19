Open in App
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Crime Insider: Man killed in Richmond was shot multiple times

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KR3g8_0ksQLuIo00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Major Crimes detectives are working what they are calling a death investigation on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Minefee Street around 9 p.m. for several reports of random gunfire and a report of a person down in the Hillside Court community.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check late Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .



