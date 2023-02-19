Tempe renames streets, parks linked to KKK members; Project to widen I-17 is over budget, on time; Large BNSF project near Surprise gets first nod of approval

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Tempe has honed in on new names for two of its city roads, Laird Street and Hudson Lane, and three of its parks whose original namesakes were members of the Ku Klux Klan during the 1920s .

A half-billion dollar project to ease traffic jams between metro Phoenix and the high country to the north that started in September is already more than $76 million over budget but still expected to finish in 2025 .

A plan from BNSF Railway to develop a transportation hub on 3,500 acres of rural land near Surprise cleared the first of many hurdles late this week .

Today in history

On this date in 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens.

In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.

In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, calling the issuing of the internment order for people of Japanese ancestry in 1942 “a sad day in American history,” signed a proclamation formally confirming its termination.

In 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.

In 2018, Syrian government forces began a bombing campaign in the northeastern suburbs of Damascus, the last major stronghold for rebels in the area of the capital; the campaign left hundreds dead. President Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney in Utah’s Senate race, a sign that the two Republicans were burying the hatchet after a strained relationship. The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team reached the title game, shutting out Finland 5-0 in the semifinals.

