Church overflows for MSU victim Arielle Anderson's candlelight vigil

By Sarah Michals, Josh Bowren,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihutv_0ksQKQlf00

At Arielle Anderson's candlelight vigil there was a moment when the whole church stood and gave a standing ovation for the incredible woman Anderson was, and the incredible life she lived.

Anderson is one of the three Michigan State University students who were tragically killed by a gunman while at school on Monday, February 13.

Her vigil was held Saturday evening at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods, the turnout was so large the chapel spilled over with people.

Her cousin Desiree Calhoun said; "She had a ministry of help, she could have been God’s servant herself. You can tell she was called by the Lord because she was just so sweet and kind and always helpful."

Cousin Thomas Hudson said, "When she come around, just the biggest smile, she was always helpful, considerate, and kind."

Family says Anderson's family was extremely tight knit, they've all been receiving a great amount of messages offering support.

"It’s overwhelming the amount of support we’ve been getting," said Hudson.

Family says Anderson and her mom were like "two pease in a pod, always together."

The week has been a nightmare.

Anderson was wicked smart.

She was on track to graduate early from MSU and wanted to be a surgeon to help people.

Relative Stacey Durden said; "Words can’t even express, it’s just devastating. She went up there to go to school and look where we at now."

Older cousin Ronald said, "It’s just tragic man, she was just a sweet innocent girl."

Family says Anderson would have turned 20 in June.

Every year she was on this earth she spent helping and loving others.

The vigil ended with a balloon release, seen in the video above, to honor that.

"Arielle I love you and I know you’re looking down on us, we got you, we gone be strong for you," said one of Anderson's cousins.

Hudson said, "Rest in peace our sweet angel, we love you and miss you."

Cousin Nikishia Davis said, "You can feel the love from some people and some people you can’t, Arielle you always felt the love."

