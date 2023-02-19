Open in App
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

Winterfest ice sculptures take over Stroudsburg

By Emily Allegrucci,

11 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Let’s talk ice for the annual Winterfest in Stroudsburg.

People made their way to dozens of businesses for a peek at their favorite characters made of ice.

50 ice sculptures were scattered all over downtown each one was carved and crafted to fit this year’s theme, “Cartoons Frozen in Time.”

“We came here all the way from New Jersey. We’re very excited to see it, very impressed so far. We brought all of our children and it’s been quite the day,” said Brian Tregerman from New Jersey.

“It’s a great event, we come out no matter what the weather. sometimes we’re freezing out here and we get more hot chocolate, but no we love this event it’s great to have it this time of year,” added Tom Labar from East Stroudsburg.

The sculptures at this year’s Winterfest will be on display until they aren’t in downtown Stroudsburg.

