Shawnee Mountain ‘Paint the Mountain Pink’ event

By Emily Allegrucci,

11 days ago

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The white mountains in the Poconos turned a tad pink for a fundraising and awareness event.

Shawnee Mountain held its 7th annual Paint the Mountain Pink event.

A pink ribbon, which is synonymous with breast cancer, was painted on the greenhouse slope
it’s a way to raise money for the breast cancer fund, “Hope for Strength.”

Presidents’ Day weekend in the Poconos

Inside the lodge, raffles, and grand prizes were available to win such as skis, snowboards, or lift tickets.

The event raised money for the ‘Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund’ a cause that’s personal for its co-founder.

“It was after I was diagnosed with breast cancer, we wanted to give back to our community. I was raised here, I grew up on this mountain, I worked on this mountain and so all of the funds that we raise today are given to the patients of the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center,” said Staci Beers, co-founder of Hope for Strength.

Paint the Mountain Pink will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shawnee Mountain.

