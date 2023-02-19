Sunday, February 19 Weather – Weekend Warmup Sticking Around

It isn’t often in the winter we get to talk about an extended time in the 60s, but today is one of them! We hit 61° today with the streak continuing through Wednesday.

Presidents’ Day will offer up mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs well into the 60s. 70° is within reach south of the state line.

The mild and quiet pattern will hold into Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds and breezy southeast winds can be expected Tuesday. There will be a bit of a range in highs thanks to a front stalled from northwest to southeast across the region. Highs will range from 70° in Joplin to near 60° in Eminence.

We will be keeping a close eye on the middle part of the week for a storm to move through the area. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat for stormy weather will be in central Arkansas, but at least an isolated risk of severe weather may be on the table locally, especially along and south of the interstate.

Cooler weather will return Thursday into Friday.

