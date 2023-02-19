Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Washburn hoops splits at Central Missouri

By Landon Reinhardt,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5MwJ_0ksQHQsI00

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Central Missouri Saturday for an MIAA double-header.

The Ichabod men took home a 65-53 win, but the Ichabod women couldn’t get passed the No. 12 Jennies, falling 78-54.

Men’s Recap:

Washburn men looked to break a two-game skid in its third game in five days Saturday.

After falling behind 4-0 early, Washburn opened a 13-3 run to take a 13-7 lead five minutes into the game.

The Mules got within one score seven different times over the next 15 minutes, but the Ichabods always had an answer, up 34-26 at half.

The second half was much of the same. Central Missouri pulled within three points with 12 minutes to play, but a 16-4 Ichabod run put Washburn up by 15 with five minutes to play.

The Ichabods took care of business the rest of the way, hanging on to a 65-53 victory.

Andrew Orr led the Ichabods in scoring with 17 points. Tyler Nelson added 12, Jarmell Johnson 10 off the bench.

The win propels Washburn to a .500 record of 13-13 overall, 10-10 in Big 12 play.

Women’s Recap:

Washburn women’s basketball traveled to No. 12 Central Missouri, one of the toughest teams on its schedule.

After tying the game at 4-4 at the start, the game couldn’t have gone any worse. A 13-2 Jennies run led the way for Central Missouri to take a 22-10 lead through a quarter of play.

The Jennies stayed on the gas in the second quarter, extending their lead to 22 points midway through the period. Washburn would cut it to 18 points at half, down 42-24 at the break.

The third quarter also went Central Missouri’s way, with a three-pointer, free throws and and-one creating an 8-point swing in the final minute to give the Jennies a 65-36 lead after three quarters.

The Jennies slowed down in the final period, allowing Washburn to cut a little into the deficit. The Ichabods brought the score to 24 points, but the Jennies held on to a 78-54 victory.

Gabi Artis led the Ichabods in scoring with 14 points. Aubree Dewey and Macy Doebele each added 10.

The loss moves Washburn’s record to 11-15, 7-13 in conference play.

Washburn men’s and women’s basketball hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday in the final home game of the season for the Ichabods.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
Washburn’s season ends in MIAA Tournament opener
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
Two Ichabods earn All-Conference basketball honors
Topeka, KS1 day ago
KU women’s basketball center named semi-finalist for DPOY
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emporia State women’s basketball’s season ends in MIAA Tournament
Emporia, KS4 hours ago
K-State men’s basketball gets big senior night win
Manhattan, KS3 hours ago
ESU basketball lands five on All-MIAA list
Emporia, KS1 day ago
Allen Fieldhouse celebrating its 68th birthday
Lawrence, KS9 hours ago
KU basketball to pull out retro uniforms for Senior Night
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
KU’s McCullar named semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Self expects Harris Jr. to play on Tuesday and return next season
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Meet the walk-on from Manhattan who Jerome Tang calls an answered prayer
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Wildcats move up in new AP poll, Jayhawks steady at No. 3
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
K-State alum Wyatt Hubert coming out of retirement
Topeka, KS1 day ago
KU football to upgrade locker room and weight room
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
New educational center aims to bring more jobs to Kansas
Manhattan, KS16 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions flags on sale
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs rank among worst in NFLPA Report Cards
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
FreeState Electric, Evergy power outages hit Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Chiefs promote new quarterbacks coach after Nagy moves up
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs
Canton, OH1 day ago
Raccoon with jar stuck on head rescued by persistent Missouri police officer
Oak Grove, MO11 hours ago
KU opens new $30 million welcome facility
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
New art exhibits at Washburn
Topeka, KS12 hours ago
Man wins $1M with royal flush in high stakes game of Texas Hold’em in a Kansas casino
Mayetta, KS12 hours ago
Kobach, former TPD Chief addresses numerous swatting calls in Kansas
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS18 hours ago
Be one of the first to ride new Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Topeka police chief starts new training program at Washburn Tech
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy gets kind words from former Chiefs coaches
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
First flight arrives at new KCI terminal on opening day
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy