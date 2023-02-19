NCHSAA high school basketball playoffs: WNC 4th-round results, Saturday's regional matchup

The North Carolina high school basketball playoffs continue Saturday with NCHSAA third-round games and NCISAA state championships.

Nine WNC teams will be in action, and you can see the matchups below, followed by a full list of WNC basketball playoff results.

NCHSAA regional championships are scheduled for March 4, and state championships are a week later.

SATURDAY (NCHSAA regionals)

1A girls: #13 Robbinsville (21-8) vs. #1 Bishop McGuinness (26-4) — 3 p.m. at Freedom High

TUESDAY'S RESULTS (NCHSAA 4th round)

1A girls: #2 Bishop McGuinness 56, #3 Cherokee 42

1A girls: #13 Robbinsville 65, #16 Draughn 41

1A boys: #4 Bishop McGuinness 58, #1 Mountain Heritage 53

NCISAA 4A BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (Sat., Feb. 25)

#2 Christ School 53, #1 Carmel Christian 48

This page will be updated with results and games throughout the playoffs.

4A boys

Third round (Saturday)

#1 Myers Park 74, #9 Reynolds 42

Second round (Thursday)

#9 Reynolds (17-10) vs. #25 Sun Valley (16-11)

First round (Tuesday)

#9 Reynolds 63, #24 West Forsyth 58 (17-10)

4A girls

Third round (Saturday)

#4 North Mecklenburg 56, #5 Reynolds 37

Second round (Thursday)

#5 Reynolds 56, #12 Myers Park 47

#7 South Mecklenburg 79, #10 Asheville High 57

First round ( Tuesday )

#5 Reynolds 55, #28 Cuthbertson 43

#10 Asheville High 58, #23 West Forsyth 40

#12 Myers Park 52, #21 Roberson 43

#4 North Mecklenburg 67, #29 McDowell 38

3A boys

Second round (Thursday)

#13 Crest 64, #4 Enka 63

#1 Central Cabarrus 104, #16 North Henderson 46

First round ( Tuesday )

#4 Enka 84, #29 North Buncombe 69

#24 Kings Mountain 67, #9 West Henderson 60

#22 West Charlotte 61, #11 Franklin 58

#16 North Henderson 75, #17 North Lincoln 73

7 Asheboro 75, #26 East Henderson 54

#2 Hickory 91, #31 Pisgah 52

3A girls

Third round (Saturday)

#4 Ben L. Smith 69, #5 Pisgah 60

Second round (Thursday)

#5 Pisgah 67, #12 West Henderson 46

First round ( Tuesday )

#5 Pisgah 78, #28 Montgomery Central 42

#12 West Henderson 50, #21 North Iredell 43

#14 Freedom 60, #19 Franklin 37

#4 Ben L. Smith 71, #29 Smoky Mountain 53

#2 East Lincoln 66, #31 North Buncombe 39

2A boys

Third round (Saturday)

#4 East Gaston 58, #5 Hendersonville 40

Second round (Thursday)

#5 Hendersonville 74, #12 Shelby 64

First round ( Tuesday )

#5 Hendersonville 92, #28 Mount Pleasant 70

#8 Lincoln Charter 88, #25 Brevard 58

#1 North Surry 83, #32 Owen 48

2A girls

Second round (Thursday)

#1 Randleman 63, #16 Hendersonville 54

First round ( Tuesday )

#16 Hendersonville 48, #17 McMichael 41

#7 North Surry 52, #26 Owen 34

#5 East Burke 77, #28 Polk County 40

#4 Lincoln Charter 60, #29 Brevard 43

1A boys

Fourth round (Tuesday)

#1 Mountain Heritage (25-1) vs. #4 Bishop McGuinness (24-5)

Third round (Saturday)

#1 Mountain Heritage 62, #8 Corvian Community 50

#3 Eastern Randolph 83, #6 Robbinsville 64

Second round (Thursday)

#1 Mountain Heritage 79, #16 Carolina International 67 (25-1)

#6 Robbinsville 51, #22 Swain County 49

#4 Bishop McGuinness 80, #13 Murphy 49

#3 Eastern Randolph 75, #14 Avery County 60

First round ( Tuesday )

#1 Mountain Heritage 62, #32 North Rowan 44

#6 Robbinsville 46, #27 Mountain Island Charter 45

#22 Swain County 71, #11 Hiwassee Dam 62

#13 Murphy 64, #20 Winston-Salem Prep 60

#14 Avery County 62, #19 Andrews 61

#15 Mount Airy 62, #18 Hayesville 45

#7 Bessemer City 79, #26 Cherokee 62

1A girls

Fourth round (Tuesday)

#3 Cherokee (26-3) at #2 Bishop McGuinness (25-4)

#13 Robbinsville (20-8) vs. #16 Draughn (17-12)

Third round (Saturday)

#3 Cherokee 68, #6 East Wilkes 52

#13 Robbinsville 60, #5 Eastern Randolph 45

Second round (Thursday)

#16 Draughn 47, #1 Mountain Heritage 37

#3 Cherokee 61, #19 Mount Airy 44

#8 North Rowan 47, #9 Highlands 38

#5 Eastern Randolph 53, #12 Rosman 40

#13 Robbinsville 71, #4 Albemarle 66

First round ( Tuesday )

#1 Mountain Heritage 85, #32 Bethany Community 9

#3 Cherokee 78, #30 Highland Tech 25

#9 Highlands 43, #24 Hiwassee Dam 36

#12 Rosman 47, #21 Avery County 34

#13 Robbinsville 83, #20 Starmount 60

#7 Bessemer City 59, #26 Swain County 34

#6 East Wilkes 49, #27 Murphy 38

#4 Albemarle 59, #29 Mitchell 32

#2 Bishop McGuinness 54, #31 Hayesville 15

NCISAA boys

State championship (Saturday at Forsyth Country Day)

4A: #2 Christ School (30-4) vs. #1 Carmel Christian (28-3)

Semifinals (Tuesday)

4A: #2 Christ School 52, #6 Ravenscroft 50

3A: #1 Concord Academy 74, #4 Asheville School 64

Quarterfinal results (Saturday)

4A: #2 Christ School 85, #7 Charlotte Country Day 59

3A: #4 Asheville School 73, #5 Calvary Day School 69

Second-round results (Thursday)

2A: Hickory Christian vs. Carolina Day

First-round results (Feb. 14)

4A: SouthLake Christian 50, Asheville Christian 48

2A: Carolina Day School 71, Statesville Christian 39

NCISAA girls

Semifinals (Tuesday)

3A: #1 Concord Academy 61, #4 ACA 40

Quarterfinal results (Saturday)

3A: #4 Asheville Christian Academy 45, #5 Greensboro Day School 37

Second-round results (Thursday)

3A: #8 Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39

First-round results (Feb. 14)

3A: Asheville School 68, SouthLake Christian 31

2A: Davidson Day School 47, Carolina Day School 30

