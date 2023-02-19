Change location
NCHSAA high school basketball playoffs: WNC 4th-round results, Saturday's regional matchup
By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times,11 days ago
The North Carolina high school basketball playoffs continue Saturday with NCHSAA third-round games and NCISAA state championships.
Nine WNC teams will be in action, and you can see the matchups below, followed by a full list of WNC basketball playoff results.
NCHSAA regional championships are scheduled for March 4, and state championships are a week later.
SATURDAY (NCHSAA regionals)
1A girls: #13 Robbinsville (21-8) vs. #1 Bishop McGuinness (26-4) — 3 p.m. at Freedom High
TUESDAY'S RESULTS (NCHSAA 4th round)
1A girls: #2 Bishop McGuinness 56, #3 Cherokee 42
1A girls: #13 Robbinsville 65, #16 Draughn 41
1A boys: #4 Bishop McGuinness 58, #1 Mountain Heritage 53
NCISAA 4A BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (Sat., Feb. 25)
#2 Christ School 53, #1 Carmel Christian 48
This page will be updated with results and games throughout the playoffs.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Which WNC teams reigned supreme last week
STANDOUTS: Top performers from this week, including a 1,000-point scorer, wrestling state champions and more
4A boys
Third round (Saturday)
#1 Myers Park 74, #9 Reynolds 42
Second round (Thursday)
#9 Reynolds (17-10) vs. #25 Sun Valley (16-11)
First round (Tuesday)
#9 Reynolds 63, #24 West Forsyth 58 (17-10)
4A girls
Third round (Saturday)
#4 North Mecklenburg 56, #5 Reynolds 37
Second round (Thursday)
#5 Reynolds 56, #12 Myers Park 47
#7 South Mecklenburg 79, #10 Asheville High 57
First round ( Tuesday )
#5 Reynolds 55, #28 Cuthbertson 43
#10 Asheville High 58, #23 West Forsyth 40
#12 Myers Park 52, #21 Roberson 43
#4 North Mecklenburg 67, #29 McDowell 38
3A boys
Second round (Thursday)
#13 Crest 64, #4 Enka 63
#1 Central Cabarrus 104, #16 North Henderson 46
First round ( Tuesday )
#4 Enka 84, #29 North Buncombe 69
#24 Kings Mountain 67, #9 West Henderson 60
#22 West Charlotte 61, #11 Franklin 58
#16 North Henderson 75, #17 North Lincoln 73
7 Asheboro 75, #26 East Henderson 54
#2 Hickory 91, #31 Pisgah 52
3A girls
Third round (Saturday)
#4 Ben L. Smith 69, #5 Pisgah 60
Second round (Thursday)
#5 Pisgah 67, #12 West Henderson 46
First round ( Tuesday )
#5 Pisgah 78, #28 Montgomery Central 42
#12 West Henderson 50, #21 North Iredell 43
#14 Freedom 60, #19 Franklin 37
#4 Ben L. Smith 71, #29 Smoky Mountain 53
#2 East Lincoln 66, #31 North Buncombe 39
2A boys
Third round (Saturday)
#4 East Gaston 58, #5 Hendersonville 40
Second round (Thursday)
#5 Hendersonville 74, #12 Shelby 64
First round ( Tuesday )
#5 Hendersonville 92, #28 Mount Pleasant 70
#8 Lincoln Charter 88, #25 Brevard 58
#1 North Surry 83, #32 Owen 48
2A girls
Second round (Thursday)
#1 Randleman 63, #16 Hendersonville 54
First round ( Tuesday )
#16 Hendersonville 48, #17 McMichael 41
#7 North Surry 52, #26 Owen 34
#5 East Burke 77, #28 Polk County 40
#4 Lincoln Charter 60, #29 Brevard 43
1A boys
Fourth round (Tuesday)
#1 Mountain Heritage (25-1) vs. #4 Bishop McGuinness (24-5)
Third round (Saturday)
#1 Mountain Heritage 62, #8 Corvian Community 50
#3 Eastern Randolph 83, #6 Robbinsville 64
Second round (Thursday)
#1 Mountain Heritage 79, #16 Carolina International 67 (25-1)
#6 Robbinsville 51, #22 Swain County 49
#4 Bishop McGuinness 80, #13 Murphy 49
#3 Eastern Randolph 75, #14 Avery County 60
First round ( Tuesday )
#1 Mountain Heritage 62, #32 North Rowan 44
#6 Robbinsville 46, #27 Mountain Island Charter 45
#22 Swain County 71, #11 Hiwassee Dam 62
#13 Murphy 64, #20 Winston-Salem Prep 60
#14 Avery County 62, #19 Andrews 61
#15 Mount Airy 62, #18 Hayesville 45
#7 Bessemer City 79, #26 Cherokee 62
1A girls
Fourth round (Tuesday)
#3 Cherokee (26-3) at #2 Bishop McGuinness (25-4)
#13 Robbinsville (20-8) vs. #16 Draughn (17-12)
Third round (Saturday)
#3 Cherokee 68, #6 East Wilkes 52
#13 Robbinsville 60, #5 Eastern Randolph 45
Second round (Thursday)
#16 Draughn 47, #1 Mountain Heritage 37
#3 Cherokee 61, #19 Mount Airy 44
#8 North Rowan 47, #9 Highlands 38
#5 Eastern Randolph 53, #12 Rosman 40
#13 Robbinsville 71, #4 Albemarle 66
First round ( Tuesday )
#1 Mountain Heritage 85, #32 Bethany Community 9
#3 Cherokee 78, #30 Highland Tech 25
#9 Highlands 43, #24 Hiwassee Dam 36
#12 Rosman 47, #21 Avery County 34
#13 Robbinsville 83, #20 Starmount 60
#7 Bessemer City 59, #26 Swain County 34
#6 East Wilkes 49, #27 Murphy 38
#4 Albemarle 59, #29 Mitchell 32
#2 Bishop McGuinness 54, #31 Hayesville 15
NCISAA boys
State championship (Saturday at Forsyth Country Day)
4A: #2 Christ School (30-4) vs. #1 Carmel Christian (28-3)
Semifinals (Tuesday)
4A: #2 Christ School 52, #6 Ravenscroft 50
3A: #1 Concord Academy 74, #4 Asheville School 64
Quarterfinal results (Saturday)
4A: #2 Christ School 85, #7 Charlotte Country Day 59
3A: #4 Asheville School 73, #5 Calvary Day School 69
Second-round results (Thursday)
2A: Hickory Christian vs. Carolina Day
First-round results (Feb. 14)
4A: SouthLake Christian 50, Asheville Christian 48
2A: Carolina Day School 71, Statesville Christian 39
NCISAA girls
Semifinals (Tuesday)
3A: #1 Concord Academy 61, #4 ACA 40
Quarterfinal results (Saturday)
3A: #4 Asheville Christian Academy 45, #5 Greensboro Day School 37
Second-round results (Thursday)
3A: #8 Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39
First-round results (Feb. 14)
3A: Asheville School 68, SouthLake Christian 31
2A: Davidson Day School 47, Carolina Day School 30
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NCHSAA high school basketball playoffs: WNC 4th-round results, Saturday's regional matchup
Comments / 0