'He is what our program strives to be': Isaiah Spencer leads Madison Central past Tupelo

Isaiah Spencer made clear goals following last season's 11-point loss to Olive Branch in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Spencer – a Jackson State football signee – told Madison Central coach Ben Gardner that he would help lead the Jaguars to a district championship and advance to the Final Four.

Spencer is one win away from delivering on both goals. The senior had a team-high 30 points in Saturday's 74-72 victory over Tupelo. The victory brought Madison Central to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

The Jaguars have won seven consecutive games, including a 55-52 victory over Clinton to claim the Class 6A-Region 4 district championship. Six of those victories were decided by five points or fewer.

"The big part of it is just toughness," Gardner said. "That we had to build through the early season. We played such a difficult schedule early. We're 1-5 out the gate. We're 7-11 at Christmas, and these guys just kept believing."

Now, Madison Central (18-13) has a shot at revenge against the Conquistadors at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Mississippi Valley State.

Spencer had eight of the Jaguars' 15 fourth-quarter points, including a free throw to help extend the Madison Central lead with 2.6 seconds remaining. However, it was team defense that got the Jaguars the victory, according to Spencer.

"We were locked in on defense," Spencer said. "We knew everything they were going to do. We studied their film, watched all their plays and made some big shots down the stretch."

Gardner – in his second year at Madison Central – hoped to build a culture with Jaguars basketball that rivaled baseball and football. Each program has won a state championship in the last three years.

Spencer has played a large role in the team's turnaround this season. He's averaged 16.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for Madison Central. Gardner also relies on his leadership, especially in tough games. Spencer is the player constantly encouraging teammates and settling the team down in the biggest moments.

"That's what a leader does," Gardner said. "That's what a winner does. What a champion does. That's Isaiah Spencer. He embodies all of it. He is what our program strives to be."