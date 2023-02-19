Harlem bowlers finish third at State, Hononegah finishes eighth

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem girls bowling team came about as close as a team can come to a state championship without getting it. Saturday the Huskies finished in third place, only 97 pins behind first place Lockport and 64 pins behind second place Joliet West. That was through 60 games of bowling over the last two days.

Harlem started off hot Saturday and had a slim lead at the lunch break following the mornings session, but the Huskies couldn’t quite hold on.

Freshman Allison Roberts was Harlem’s top bowler. She averaged 210.7 for the tournament which was the best on the team, and she was the tenth best individual bowler overall in the tournament.

“I’ve been more consistent this whole weekend than I’ve ever been,” said Roberts. “That’s what I’m most proud about. I just can’t believe that I’m doing this as a freshman.”

Harlem head coach Jim Heathscott was proud of his girls. “These girls came out of nowhere. They’ve worked hard all year long trying to prove that they belong here and for the last two days they’ve bowled fantastic.”

Hononegah was the other local team in the tournament field. The Indians finished in eighth place.

For more tournament results click on the following link and for highlights watch the media player above.



