Canterbury, Fort Myers boys soccer programs both heading to state championship games

Here is a roundup of Saturday night's regional boys' soccer finals involving Fort Myers and Canterbury.

CLASS 2A

Canterbury 4, St. John Paul II 0

Coming into the game as the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, the Canterbury boys' soccer team was likely going to have to beat themselves to give Tallahassee St. John Paul II a remote possibility of an upset.

As Jared Rust’s team has played virtually all year, the Cougars looked impressive – despite having zero film to study on the Panthers.

Canterbury scored in each of the four 20-minute quarters, winning 4-0 over JPII at Finemark Field Saturday night. With the win, the Cougars are headed to their third straight state title game, extending their own record in Southwest Florida for consecutive state title appearances.

“It’s been a consistent storyline for our season,” Rust said. “Just getting so many guys on the scoresheet. I think that makes us dangerous. We’re able to attack from lots of areas, we have lots of guys that are threatening. To get the consistency today in each period, get a lot of guys minutes tonight to get that final opportunity to play on Finemark for 11 of our guys, it was big.”

Coming in, Canterbury was expected to be the favorite as virtually all No. 1 seeds are. The huge disparity between the two sides was the strength of schedules, as the Cougars had a 4.07. On the flip side, JPII had a -6.37, which was bottom 35 in the state.

Jayson Gordon, Walter Ballard, Landon Wiese, and Dusty Dwyer all scored for Canterbury (18-3-1), extending their streak to 30 unanswered goals dating back to a Jan. 19 matchup with Bishop Verot. It all came against a JPII back line that baited the Cougars, as Kenny Nwoko deployed the offside trap scheme.

“Clearly, they watched a lot of our film,” Rust said. “They saw we like to keep the ball, keep it in our own half, and be patient. They threw everything forward. They knew it was going to create problems for us. It took us a little bit to figure it out, but we unlocked it, and got four goals out of it.”

JPII couldn’t get much of anything going up front, finishing with one shot on goal that was nearly headed in by David Camron in the 23rd minute. Dwyer sent it away for Canterbury, as that chance was the best one the Panthers would have all night long.

Coming off of injury, Wiese gave Canterbury a three-goal cushion in the 45th minute, getting a shot past senior goalkeeper Jordan Washington. The junior was hoping he’d be able to make an impact in a state semifinal game, just as his brother Ethan did two seasons ago against Westminster Academy. The elder Wiese tied the game down 1-0, which eventually led to a 3-1 win and the program’s first winter soccer state title less than a week later.

“The first couple of minutes, they had us with the offsides trap,” Wiese said. “…Once we were able to overcome that, and we were able to counter on that and create chances inside the 18-(yard box). Coming off of injury, it’s always been a mission of mine to build myself back up on the team.

“To come in in that third quarter and making the impact is a fantastic feeling.”

It’s just the second time all season JPII was shut out, as Leon won 1-0 on Nov. 30. It’s also the most goals in a game the Panthers allowed since Jan. 18, 2022. With the win, Canterbury posted their 17th shutout of the season, extending their shutout streak to six consecutive games.

“We pride ourselves, big time, on making sure we’re defensively sound,” Rust said. “If we can’t stop opponents, what’s the point in working on our offense? We’ve been solid. Conor (Thomas) and Peyton (Messino) have locked down that center backspace. Zach (Bevington) has been great at right back. Jayson Gordon is so dynamic. He’s so capable of getting down that line, cutting inside. It’s been a special season. These boys deserve it.”

The Cougars will get their chance at redemption, taking on Pine in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A State Championship game that was won by the Knights, 3-2 in the closing minutes. Pine had the luxury of not playing a state semifinal game Saturday, as Archbishop Carroll forfeited their game due to antisemitic slurs made towards Scheck Hillel players in the Class 2A-Region 4 final on Wednesday.

“We’re going to stay committed to what we’ve been working on,” Rust said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any magic ingredients to be able to go back and get a result against a good opponent in Pine. We’re going to be sharp; we’re going to make sure we’re solid on our set pieces. We’re going to make sure that we’re moving the ball, and be prepared to take advantage of what they throw at us.”

— Alex Martin

CLASS 6A

Fort Myers 3, Niceville 2

NICEVILLE — Entering Saturday's Final Four trip to Niceville, Fort Myers hadn't faced a semblance of postseason adversity.

The Green Wave hadn't trailed. Hadn't left home. Hadn't given up a single goal, Fort Myers outscored foes 15-0 through the Class 6A-District 12 tournament and the Class 6A-Region 3 bracket.

Then Niceville flipped that narrative not even six minutes into the state semifinal, Ayden Morales fed Grant Wheeler for a header that netted the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Adversity struck ... and struck again. And the Green Wave proved on two different occasions they can play from behind.

Fort Myers overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits as Ricardo Louis scored twice, including the game-winner in the 66th minute, to lift the Green Wave to a 3-2 victory and a spot in next week's 6A State Championship against Viera at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

Fort Myers lost the time of possession battle, had fewer shots on goal, and didn't generate the set pieces or corners Niceville did. But the Green Wave capitalized on a Niceville own goal after the first water break and then got some hero ball from Louis, who Nelson warned his players all night to keep in front of them.

But Louis, clogging the middle of the field, was able to get the ball in space multiple times past midfield. And Niceville had no answer.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute after Morales scored off a deflection, Louis got the ball about 50 yards from goal on the left side, weaved through three Eagles and netted a right-footer inside the near, left post.

2-all.

Less than 10 minutes later, he did the same thing on the right side for Fort Myers' first lead of the night with 16 minutes to play. It was validation of Fort Myers' ability to create chaos all night — thriving on speed, intensity and a frenetic pace counter to Niceville's focus on possessing, generating space out wide and getting set pieces into the center for scoring chances.

But time still remained on the clock. Work was to be done. After all, Niceville had been here before. In the Region 1 final, the Eagles trailed 1-0 with 12 minutes to play before defeating Gainesville 2-1 in regulation.

Coupled with the fact Niceville had won a 2020 state title, had an unfriendly home crowd behind it and was bidding for its third state title appearance in four years, Fort Myers needed to buckle down. The final three minutes tested them with two corners, three loose balls in the box and a pair of blocked shots, but Niceville just couldn't find an ounce of daylight for the equalizer.

When the final whistles sounded, Fort Myers players ran to midfield and embraced. Playing ahead or behind, they know they're the real deal. And Niceville, heartbroken on a night where destiny seemed in their corner, can only lament the own goal and blown leads it held.

— Seth Stringer

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Canterbury, Fort Myers boys soccer programs both heading to state championship games