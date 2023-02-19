Iowa City High's Ben Kueter finishes undefeated career as Iowa's 32nd 4-time wrestling champ

Ben Kueter snaked his left arm around Joe Lewis' left ankle and squeezed with everything he had. Lewis fell flat while the ref held up two fingers and blew the whistle, which served as an invitation to the sold-out Wells Fargo Arena crowd to stand and recognize history.

Kueter, Iowa City High's incredibly talented senior athlete, accomplished many things on Saturday night. He became Iowa's 32nd four-time state wrestling champion. He became the seventh Iowa wrestler to finish with a perfect four-year record, with his final tally at 111-0.

This was all largely expected, of course. Even though the Class 3A state wrestling tournament was as deep and talented as ever, Kueter was the star. He wrestled like it, too, with three pins to reach Saturday night's finals, then polished off his legendary prep career with a 19-4 technical fall over Lewis, a Dubuque Hempstead senior.

"I really wanted to put on a show for the fans," Kueter said afterward. "You've got the greatest fans in the world here, so I really wanted to put on a show for them and make sure they enjoyed it and got their money's worth. I went out and had some fun."

Becoming a four-time state champion is incredible in itself. He is one of just 32 wrestlers in the 100-plus year history of the Iowa state wrestling championships to do that. But to do it without a loss is another level of dominance. Here's the list of previous Iowa high schoolers to finish their careers undefeated:

Dan Gable, 64-0 for Waterloo West from 1964-66

Jeff Kerber, 126-0 for Emmetsburg from 1976-79

Dan Knight, 128-0 for Clinton from 1984-87

Jeff McGinness, 172-0 for City High from 1990-93

Eric Juergens, 144-0 for Maquoketa from 1993-96

John Meeks, 168-0 for Des Moines Roosevelt from 2009-12

And now there's Kueter, who has a case as perhaps the most dominant one of the bunch. He joined McGinness as a Junior men's freestyle world champion, too. Of his 111 career wins, he recorded bonus points in 105 of them, including a staggering 74 pins. He recorded his first two this week in a combined 26 seconds — just a tick faster than his 200-meter time that he ran at the Drake Relays two years ago, according to City High's track coach.

"When people watch, they only see the 11 seconds or the 14 seconds, but they don’t see my Monday through Sunday," Kueter said this week. "Nobody sees that. That’s why I can go out and do that, because I have a better Monday through Sunday than anybody in the world."

When the moment arrived, after his third-period takedown against Lewis on Saturday night, Kueter rolled to his right and placed his hands on his face. The 16,000-plus were already on their feet, applauding one of the best high school athletes in our state's history.

After a few seconds, Kueter stood, unsnapped his headgear, tossed it to City High coach Cory Connell, then raised his arms, inviting the crowd to cheer louder. They obliged. He hugged Lewis, then stood in the center of Mat 3 as the ref raised Kueter's right hand. Then he took a few steps forward and bowed, igniting louder cheers.

Kueter ran over to his corner and hugged Connell. Behind the coaches' chairs stood teammate Gabe Arnold and Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block, who greeted Kueter and took a selfie. Then Kueter ran to the stands, where his mom, Tina, greeted him with a massive hug by the floor.

Then Kueter turned and walked back toward the tunnel underneath Wells Fargo Arena. He shook hands with Iowa High School Athletic Association members. When he got to the tunnel, a young fan asked for an autograph and a picture. He has gotten used to this. Before the finals even began, Kueter was taking pictures with fans who wanted their own piece of history. So of course he stopped again for this kid.

"Congrats, man," the young boy's father said. "Thank you."

The walk continued. Time for interviews. The cameras came all at once and the questions came faster, but Kueter wasn't fazed. He's used to this, too.

He was asked about the moment: "I just knew I needed one more takedown and fight for it. After that, all the hard work paid off. It was a great feeling."

He was asked about his future, which includes both wrestling and playing football at Iowa: "I'm going to tear (it) up on the wrestling mat, then go tear it up on the football field — and in the classroom as well."

He was asked about making history: "It's unreal. You look at Iowa's history with wrestling, just with Iowa, Iowa State, UNI, you have great programs here — and then you have even better high school wrestling here. It's a blessing to be a part of that. I'm just super grateful."

He was asked about possibly being the greatest Iowa high school wrestler of all time, and here is where he revealed the secret to his otherworldly success:

"That's never been the gameplan," Kueter said. "My coaches always emphasize to be the best me. If that's the greatest of all time, then I guess it is. I'm just focused on what I can do to be a better me. I'll probably go back and watch and see what I can do better, then move forward to the next thing.

"The sun is coming up tomorrow, right? So we've got to get back to work and move on to the next thing."

More questions followed, and Kueter answered them all. Once finished, an older gentleman approached Kueter with a red sign. It's from the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, based in Cresco, and it lists the most recent four-time state champs. They've all signed it, too, and Kueter added his signature to the bottom of the list.

Kueter soaked up his moment all the way to the end. He rushed to the podium moments later, where for the fourth year in a row, he stood on top, a gold medal around his neck, a smile on his face, and a sold-out crowd showering him in applause, meeting him in that moment, as if it might never happen again.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa City High's Ben Kueter finishes undefeated career as Iowa's 32nd 4-time wrestling champ