College basketball week ahead: After crushing losses, UNF and JU face must-wins to get in

The University of North Florida and Jacksonville University split two games last week and ended where they started: on the bubble of making the ASUN tournament.

There are two games left and both are at home for the Ospreys and Dolphins. UNF (12-16, 7-9) plays Eastern Kentucky (18-11, 11-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and JU (13-14, 6-10) plays Bellarmine 12-16 (7-8) at 5 p.m. in a game that will be aired on ESPN2.

They swap the opponents on Friday under the ASUN’s “travel partner” concept. UNF will play Bellarmine and JU faces Eastern Kentucky, both at 7 p.m in the final regular-season games.

Following their two losses on Saturday — in which both had the ball with a chance to win on their final possessions — UNF is tied with Queens for eighth place in the ASUN and JU is tied for 10 th place with Florida Gulf Coast. UNF lost to Austin Peay 73-71 and JU fell to Lipscomb 62-59 when A.J. McGinnis banked a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Ospreys own the tie-breaker against Queens by beating them in their only regular-season game. However, JU went 0-2 against FGCU.

Only two ASUN teams are eliminated after Saturday’s games, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay. Six teams have clinched tournament spots: Kennesaw, Liberty, Eastern Kentucky, Stetson, North Alabama and Lipscomb. Six other teams, including UNF and JU, have conference records between 7-8 and 4-11, pending the outcome of Sunday night's Bellarmine-Central Arkansas game.

The Dolphins should have a stronger-than-usual homecourt advantage on Wednesday. ESPN scheduled the rematch of last year’s ASUN championship game before the season started and likely thought the Dolphins and Knights would be battling for a higher position than their current lot: struggling to make the final 10 and qualify for the conference tournament.

According to JU sports information, it will be the first game on an ESPN broadcast channel at Swisher Gym in program history.

Men

Player of the week: University of North Florida senior forward Carter Hendricksen collected 38 points and 14 rebounds in two road games last week, shooting 14 of 29 overall and making half of his 12 three-point attempts. He also passed Beau Beech for second on the all-time UNF scoring list in the Ospreys’ 114-111 double-overtime victory over Lipscomb and has 1,595.

Stat line of the week: UNF junior guard Jose Placer had his third 30-point game of the season with 32, shot 13 of 24 from the field and added five assists in the victory over Lipscomb.

This week’s games

Monday

Edward Waters at Albany State (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Flagler at Georgia College, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Lander (S.C.) at Flagler, 3:30 p.m.

Noting UNF (12-16, 7-9 ASUN): The Ospreys achieved several program milestones with the victory over Lipscomb. It was the most points UNF scored against an NCAA Division I team and the third-most in program history, and improved coach Matthew Driscoll’s record in overtime games to 10-4. … In addition to hitting the game-winning three-point, junior guard Jarius Hicklen seems to have pulled out of his shooting slump. Hicklen was 15 of 78 (19.2 percent) in the Ospreys’ first 12 ASUN games but with four of seven from beyond the arc in the 73-71 loss to Austin Peay, Hicklen is 17 of 30 (56.7) in his last four games.

Noting JU (13-13, 6-9): The game against Lipscomb was tied with 34 seconds left but Kevion Nolan (12 points) missed an off-balance 12-foot jumper and McGinnis then connected on his long-range three. Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, led the Dolphins with 13 points. … JU led Austin Peay 43-26 with 11:32 left in the game on Thursday before the Governors cut the margin to a single basket with 15 seconds left. Nolan’s two free throws sealed the victory. ... The Dolphins went on their longest run of the season, 22-0 after the Governors led 2-0.

Noting Edward Waters (5-20, 4-16 SIAC): The Tigers are now 2-10 in games decided by nine or less points with an 81-78 loss to Fort Valley State. Junior guard Adnan Hussein led EWU with 17 points and senior center Jonathan Kanyanga had nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Noting Trinity Baptist (15-10, 7-5 NCCAA South Region II): Senior forward Marc-Joubert Maissonet had 12 points and sophomore center Fausto Alvarez, a Bartram Trail graduate, had 11 points and six rebounds as the Eagles finished the regular season on a winning note with a 60-52 victory over Southeastern Baptist (Miss.) … In a 68-62 loss to Johnson University, sophomore guard Xavier Rose had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Noting Flagler (12-15, 6-10 Peach Belt): After scoring 20 or more points in five games coming off the bench, sophomore guard Omar Figueroa did it in a rare start on Saturday, leading the Saints with 20 points in a 93-71 loss at home to Augusta. … Junior guard Malik Bryant had 21 points and made nine of 10 from the foul line in Flagler’s 80-77 victory over Clayton State. Junior forward Tyler Collier had no points but 11 rebounds.

Women

Player of the week: JU senior forward Shynia Jackson had 40 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in two games last week, and shot 57.1 from the floor. In her last three games, she has averaged 20.7 points and shot 55.8 from the floor.

Stat line of the week: UNF junior guard Lyric Swann had 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Ospreys’ 84-76 victory over Kennesaw on Saturday, at UNF Arena. It was her first double-double of the season.

This week’s games

Monday

Edward Waters at Albany State (Ga.), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Flagler at Georgia College, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Central Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Lander (S.C.) at Flagler, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Noting UNF (7-18, 4-11 ASUN): The Ospreys finished a difficult season with a big victory at home on Senior Day. Junior guard Jaelyn Swann came off the bench for a season-high 23 points, making seven of 12 three-point attempts. Senior guard Brianna Livingston had 19 points and sophomore gaurd Kaila Rougier 18 points and seven rebounds. … The victory was UNF’s ninth in 11 games against the Owls and broke a five-game losing streak. … Lyric Swann had 19 points and Livingston 18 in a 68-61 loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday.

Noting JU (11-14, 5-10 ASUN): The Dolphins stayed on the bubble for the top-10 in the conference by beating Jacksonville State 59-53 in overtime on Saturday at Swisher Gym. Jackson and point guard Seraphine Bastin combined to make 11 of 12 free throws in the final minutes of regulation and overtime. Jackson made three of four inside the last 40 seconds in overtime to ice the game. … Jackson had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 54-47 loss to Kennesaw on Thursday.

Noting Edward Waters (10-14, 6-12 SIAC): Senior center Emari Bell rebounded a missed shot by junior guard Isis Smith and put it back in at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a 55-54 victory at Fort Valley State. EWU rallied from a 54-44 deficit with 2:14 left on junior guard Avery Jourdan’s three-point, two free throws each by Jourdan and Smith and a layup by Bell, with 18 seconds left. EWU got the ball back on a turnover. Bell had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Noting Trinity Baptist (8-15, 5-6 NCCAA Region II South): The Eagles recovered from two losses earlier in the week to end the regular season with a 72-70 victory over Southeastern Baptist. Michelle Jones of Jacksonville had a rare double-double, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Emma Parrish scored 13 points and passed 500 for her career. … Freshman forward Katia Bogun had two double-doubles, with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Southeastern Baptist and 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-51 loss to Johnson University. Freshman forward Autumn Vineyard of Jacksonville had 16 points in that game.

Noting Flagler (6-20, 3-13 Peach Belt): Sophomore guard Sharale McCormick remains on a hot streak, if not her team. She scored 24 points in a 68-52 home loss to Augusta on Saturday. In her last three games, she has averaged 25.7 points and shot 52.1 from the floor.

