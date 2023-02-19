How a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Michigan led to a win over Michigan State

Back and forth, back and forth. Shot after shot. Bucket after bucket. The emotion high, the sadness of a long week giving way temporarily to a basketball game that lived up to the history of the rivalry.

Somehow, the pivotal turning point in a marvelous basketball game ended up being an airball in Ann Arbor.

With the game tied and a little over two minutes to play, Michigan basketball's Joey Baker launched a 3-pointer from the right side. It missed everything except Michigan State basketball's Joey Hauser, deflecting off his back and rolling out of bounds.

On the inbounds, Kobe Bufkin dribbled around the Spartans’ Tyson Walker, nearly losing the ball, and splashed a 3-pointer through the net. Hauser got blocked at the other end, then Hunter Dickinson delivered the dagger with another 3-pointer.

Game, Wolverines.

While U-M pulled away to an 84-72 victory thanks to a 12-0 run with those 3-pointers and free throws, the Wolverines’ dominance on the offensive boards ended up being a major difference.

SHAWN WINDSOR:The best of Michigan-Michigan State rivalry on display: Heartfelt tribute, hard-fought game

Even if the one that helped most proved to be a total fluke credited to the team, rather than an individual player.

Michigan dominated the boards, 38-25, including a 14-6 advantage on the offensive glass — 10 of them in the second half led to 11 critical second-chance points, the last coming on Bufkin’s 3 that gave the Wolverines the lead for good. Dickinson and Tarris Reed Jr. each grabbed three second-half offensive rebounds and made big plays down the stretch.

Dug McDaniel's 18 points led five Wolverines in double figures. Bufkin added 17 points and five rebounds, and Dickinson had 13 points and seven boards. Reed finished with 10 boards and eight points. The Wolverines shot 49.2% overall.

Hauser's 20 points led the Spartans, and Malik Hall added 14 in perhaps his best game since returning from injury. Tyson Walker scored 11 as MSU made 47.5% of its shots.

Once settled in after an emotional pregame ceremony, in which U-M honored the victims of Monday’s shooting on MSU’s campus, the two teams kept pace with each other for much of the first half.

McDaniel scored seven straight points after Hauser opened the game with a foul-line jumper — to the applause of much of the crowd. Then Hauser caught fire, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a driving layup to get 10 points in the period. His second deep bucket gave the Spartans a six-point lead midway through the half.

Then Hall began to score, looking perhaps as good as he has since returning from a reaggravated stress reaction in his left foot that forced him to miss three January games. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, then Walker followed with a driving layup around Dickinson to put MSU ahead 33-25 with four minutes left before halftime.

But the Spartans struggled to close out the half, and U-M pulled back within two on Dickinson’s three-point play with 1:31 before halftime. Hall answered with a critical 3-pointer, and MSU carried a 36-33 lead into halftime.

Both teams shot the lights out overall. MSU made a sizzling 53.3%; Michigan hit a crisp 48.1%. Yet neither team fared well from outside — the Spartans went 4-for-11 (36.4%), the Wolverines 4-for-14 (28.6%) — but each made 3-pointer helped swing the momentum pendulum in the back-and-forth first half.

In the second half, MSU’s veterans continued the revived offensive attack. Hauser was fouled and made three free throws out of intermission, and Hoggard split a double team for a layup. Freshman Jaxon Kohler’s layup pushed the Spartans’ lead back to five.

But MSU struggled to keep Michigan off the offensive glass, with Jett Howard tipping in the Wolverines’ sixth offensive board of a single possession and getting fouled by Hall for a three-point play.

Then Howard dribbled into the middle and hit a free-throw line jumper to tie the game at 46-all with 14:10 to play. But the Michigan guard twisted his right ankle as he landed and had to be helped to the bench. He did not return.

Back and forth it went from there, with one haymaker after another. MSU either kept the lead or remained tied, stretching it back to a six-point lead on a Hoggard driving layup and Hauser’s third 3-pointer that made it 63-57 with 8:23 left and prompted U-M coach Juwan Howard to call timeout.

After a Baker 3-pointer out of the timeout, the Wolverines continued to attack the offensive glass to get right back in it and reclaim their first lead since it was 18-17 with a little over 11½ minutes left in the first half. Reed’s put-back through a Hauser foul for a three-point play tied it again with 6:59 left, then Reed tipped in a Bufkin miss and Dickinson followed with a pair of free throws to make it 67-65 Michigan with 5:20 to play.

The Wolverines had 13 offensive rebounds at that point, but Hauser tied it with MSU’s fourth offensive board. And after Dickinson’s spin-move layup around Hall, Hauser again tied it at the line.

Reed drew Sissoko’s fifth foul on a layup and banked in the free throw to give U-M a three-point lead again, but Walker answered with a 3-pointer with 2:28 to play to tie it once again.

That’s when fate and that one errant bounce off Hauser crashed MSU’s hope of sweeping its rival and heading home with some joy for East Lansing.

Instead, the Spartans had to settle for being on the wrong end of an epic game.

