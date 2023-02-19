Clean sweep: Seven West Sound wrestlers claim Mat Classic crowns

Saturday turned out to be a perfect evening for West Sound wrestlers during the championship round at Mat Classic XXXIV.

Out of the seven locals to reach the finals at the Tacoma Dome, all seven — South Kitsap's Mitchell Neiner, Phillip Chobot and Monica Kaiser, Bremerton's Thor and Lars Michaelson, North Kitsap's Sofian Hammou and Olympic's Ali Templeton — proved capable of climbing to the top of the podium.

As far as individual champions go, Saturday was the second-best title haul in West Sound history at Mat Classic. Only 2011's state tournament produced more: eight titles out of 13 finalists.

Even for the most ardent West Sound wrestling supporters, few could have predicted a seven-for-seven scenario Saturday.

“Nothing’s ever certain in wrestling," Thor Michaelson said. "That’s what makes it’s the best sport."

South Kitsap leads way with medal haul

In the Class 4A boys tournament, Neiner become a two-time champion by winning at 138 pounds. The California Baptist University commit scored a 14-5 major decision against Skyview's Owen Pritchard to finish his senior season with a 48-0 record. Neiner became just the second South Kitsap boys wrestler to win two state titles, joining 2006 graduate Brent Chriswell.

“My goal wasn’t really to be a two-timer," Neiner admitted. "It was just to wrestle the best I can every match. If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, the sun’s going to come up the next day.”

South Kitsap senior Phillip Chobot secured his first title with a victory at 182 pounds, defeating 2022 champion Christopher Neal of Tahoma 5-1. Chobot, who missed significant time over the past year due to hamstring injuries, said he came into Mat Classic motivated and didn't see himself as the underdog against Neal.

"I changed it up a lot for him," said Chobot, who went 1-1 against Neal during the regular season. "I came out a lot more aggressive."

It was the victory by Chobot (26-2) that helped South Kitsap secure second-place in the 4A team standings. The Wolves scored 130 points to finish ahead of Sumner (127), which edged South Kitsap the previous two weeks for league tournament and regional tournament titles. Tahoma took fourth with 121.5 points and Sunnyside placed fifth with 116 points. Chiawana won the 4A title with 151 points.

All eight South Kitsap boys who qualified for Mat Classic finished in the top eight in their respective weight classes: In addition to Neiner and Chobot, placers included Brennen Williams (3rd, 113 pounds), Logan Allinson (8th, 126), Stone Hartford (3rd, 132), Braden Shook (5th, 138), Chase Eaglin (7th, 145) and Gabriel Fragoso (4th, 170).

“That’s exciting," Neiner said. "I’m really proud of the guys. They put in a lot of work this season.”

South Kitsap senior Monica Kaiser became the Wolves' first-ever female champion by winning the 145-pound class in the girls' 4A/3A tournament. She pinned Yelm's Camryn Erickson in the third round, rallying to take control of the match after Erickson scored the first takedown.

"She threw me right at the beginning," said Kaiser, who pinned Erickson last week at regionals. "It hurt."

Kaiser (37-3) said becoming the first girls state champion at South Kitsap is something to be proud of considering 15 boys have won state titles for the school over the years.

Michaelsons, Hammou repeat as 2A champions

In 2A, Thor and Lars Michaelson joined Hammou in winning their second titles in as many seasons.

Thor Michaelson, a senior and Stanford University commit, took first place at 170 pounds by pinning W.F. West's Tucker Land in the second period. A three-time finalist at Mat Classic, Michaelson finished his final campaign with the Knights with a 44-1 record.

Michaelson said ending his high school career on a high note included "having fun and soaking up the last moments of getting to wrestle with my brother." It took all of 40 seconds for Lars Michaelson to win his title in the 182-pound bracket. The junior locked up Prosser's Nehemiah Madrano before the meet announcer even had a chance introduce the two 2A competitors.

After earning technical fall victories in his first three state matches, Lars Michaelson (45-2) said there was a reason he wanted to put Madrano away early. He was keeping a certain spectator in mind.

“Mom gets stressed, so you’ve got to keep mom happy," he said.

In the 220-pound final, Hammou shut out W.F. West's Andrew Penland 9-0 to complete his senior season with a 32-0 record. Hammou finished his career with a 65-match win streak dating back to the semifinal round of Mat Classic in 2020.

“It feels like I’m ending my high school career with a bang," Hammou said.

The Vikings standout, who won't pursue athletics in college, said there's another exciting day for him on the way this summer after high school graduation. He plans on getting married in July before attending Western Washington University.

Templeton makes good on second title chance

West Sound's seventh state champion, Templeton, was the first wrestler to compete during Saturday's championship round. The senior pinned White River's Lilyana Lamonte late in the second period of their 120-pound match in the girls' 2A/1A/B tournament.

Lamothe initially had Templeton tied up before Templeton (35-4) reversed and gained the advantage.

“She had me in a cradle," said Templeton, who beat Lamothe twice earlier this postseason. "I said, 'If I can just break this lock, I think I can flip her over.'"

Placing second at state last year, Templeton said she battled nerves before Saturday's final round, but understood how she needed to prepare as a championship round veteran.

“When you make it to finals, there’s so much going on," she said. "You really have to focus on what you need to do.”

Additional placers

In the 2A boys tournament, six West Sound wrestlers finished in the top eight, including three from North Kitsap: Jaxon Johnson (5th, 138), Ben Gomez (4th, 182) and Zakaria Hammou (7th, 195). North Mason’s Pedro Salvador (145) and Jake Mathews (152) each placed fifth, while Olympic’s Kevin Hudson took seventh at 285.

Klahowya’s Logan Wallis was the Eagles’ lone placer at 1A. He finished fourth at 160 pounds.

Central Kitsap had two eight-place wrestlers in the girls’ 4A/3A tournament: Daytona Stoner (110) and Deijah Diego (120). In the girls’ 2A/1A/B tournament, North Mason’s Sadie Evans (155) placed third and North Kitsap’s Emily Gomez (140) placed fifth.

