Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER



The Texas Department of Transportation announced the execution of an agreement to begin developing a Grand Parkway extension from League City to Alvin.



The extension project is known as Segment B and is proposed to stretch from I-45 South to Hwy. 288. The map of the proposed project provided by TxDOT is preliminary and is subject to change FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/txdot-announces-start-of-grand-parkway-expansion-project-from-league-city-to-alvin

Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

MccormickWerks L&D

Rory McCormick

956-307-2783

Ask for Mac!

We support our troops!!!

#galvestoncounty #memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending

#smallbusiness #getoutandvote

#tacos #shoplocal #veteranowned #community

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #KindnessInDeed