League City, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

TxDOT announces start of Grand Parkway expansion project from League City to Alvin

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J46Je_0ksQEa8z00
Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER


The Texas Department of Transportation announced the execution of an agreement to begin developing a Grand Parkway extension from League City to Alvin.

The extension project is known as Segment B and is proposed to stretch from I-45 South to Hwy. 288. The map of the proposed project provided by TxDOT is preliminary and is subject to change FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/txdot-announces-start-of-grand-parkway-expansion-project-from-league-city-to-alvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytoUl_0ksQEa8z00
Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

