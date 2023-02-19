The Texas Department of Transportation announced the execution of an agreement to begin developing a Grand Parkway extension from League City to Alvin.
The extension project is known as Segment B and is proposed to stretch from I-45 South to Hwy. 288. The map of the proposed project provided by TxDOT is preliminary and is subject to change FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/txdot-announces-start-of-grand-parkway-expansion-project-from-league-city-to-alvin
MccormickWerks L&D
Rory McCormick
956-307-2783
Ask for Mac!
We support our troops!!!
#galvestoncounty #memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.
#facebookmarketing.#trending
#smallbusiness #getoutandvote
#tacos #shoplocal #veteranowned #community
#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #KindnessInDeed
Comments / 0